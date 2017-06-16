बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
भारत-सिंगापुर सेना ने किया सैन्य अभ्यास, चीन ने बताया छोटा देश
Updated Fri, 16 Jun 2017 12:03 PM IST
भारत
और सिंगापुर के नौसेना द्वारा दक्षिण चीन सागर में मई में किए गए सैन्य अभ्यास के विरोध में
चीन
में कई वीडियो वायरल हो रहे हैं। सेना की तैयारी का यह वीडियो
सिंगापुर
में चीनी लोगों के बीच तेजी से वायरल हो रहा है। देश में रह रहे लोग सिंगापुर सरकार के इस फैसले का विरोध कर रहे हैं।
इसके विरोध में एक वीडियो में सिंगापुर को एक छोटा देश बताया है। वीडियो में कहा गया है कि सिंगापुर एक छोटा देश है, जहां साफ रंग वाले काले दिल के लोग रहते हैं। बताया जा रहा है कि चाइना ने यह बात इसलिए कही क्योंकि सिंगापुर ने चीन के बजाए अमेरिका और भारत से हाथ मिलाया है।
वीडियो में कहा जा रहा है कि सिंगापुर की सेना स्वयं बहुत कमजोर है, लेकिन वह भारत और अमेरिका की मदद से दक्षिण चीन सागर में चीन को नुकसान पहुंचाना चाहती है। भारत और सिंगापुर की सेना द्वारा किया गया सैन्य अभ्यास न केवल आर्मी के तौर पर था बल्कि दोनों देशों के संबंधों के 50 साल पुरे होने पर जश्न के तौर पर आयोजित किया गया था।
