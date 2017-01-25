बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
माल्या के खिलाफ चार्जशीट दायर, लोन राशि से 263 करोड़ निजी खर्चे का आरोप
{"_id":"5887927b4f1c1bbc7ecf50c4","slug":"cbi-chargesheet-against-mallya-in-idbi-bank-loan-default-case","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u093e\u0932\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0916\u093f\u0932\u093e\u092b \u091a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091c\u0936\u0940\u091f \u0926\u093e\u092f\u0930, \u0932\u094b\u0928 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f \u0938\u0947 263 \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0928\u093f\u091c\u0940 \u0916\u0930\u094d\u091a\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a","category":{"title":"INDIA NEWS","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
Updated Wed, 25 Jan 2017 12:21 AM IST
विजय मालया
PC: SELF
किंगफिशर एयरलाइंस ने आईडीबीआई बैंक से लिए गए 900 करोड़ रुपये के लोन में से 263 करोड़ रुपये निजी खर्च मद में डाल दिए थे। इस मामले में मुंबई की विशेष अदालत में दाखिल चार्जशीट में सीबीआई ने यह बात कही है।
एजेंसी ने चार्जशीट में पूर्व शराब कारोबारी विजय माल्या, किंगफिशर एयरलाइंस, आईडीबीआई के चेयरमैन योगेश अग्रवाल और आठ अन्य लोगों का नाम शामिल किया है। सोमवार को योगेश अग्रवाल को वर्ष 2015 के इस लोन धोखाधड़ी मामले में गिरफ्तार किया गया था।
चार्जशीट में धोखाधड़ी और भ्रष्टाचार रोकथाम कानून से जुड़ी धाराएं है
सीबीआई ने चार्जशीट में आपराधिक षड्यंत्र रचने, धोखाधड़ी और भ्रष्टाचार रोकथाम कानून से जुड़ी धाराएं लगाई है। सीबीआई सूत्रों ने बताया कि लोन प्रक्रिया में तेजी लाने के बदले माल्या और एयरलाइंस के अन्य अधिकारियों की ओर से दी गई लालच की जांच खुली रखी गई है।
उनका कहना है कि जांच में यह पता चला कि किंगफिशर को दी गई 900 करोड़ रुपये की लोन राशि में से 263 करोड़ की राशि निजी खर्च खाते में डाल दी गई, जो नियम और नियमन के खिलाफ है। सूत्रों ने यह भी कहा कि सोमवार को गिरफ्तार नौ लोगों की सीबीआई ने हिरासत नहीं मांगी है। यह गिरफ्तारी केवल गवाहों और साक्ष्यों को प्रभावित करने की कोशिश से बचाना है।
आगे पढ़ें
चार्जशीट में धोखाधड़ी और भ्रष्टाचार रोकथाम कानून से जुड़ी धाराएं है
Write a Comment | View Comments
स्पॉटलाइट
{"_id":"58872c264f1c1bbe6bcf4b4f","slug":"shani-sadhe-sati-in-2017","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u0917\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0907\u0928 5 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u200c\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0936\u0928\u200c\u093f \u0915\u0940 \u0928\u091c\u0930, \u0907\u0928 \u0909\u092a\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u091a\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"PREDICTIONS","title_hn":"\u092d\u0935\u093f\u0937\u094d\u092f\u0935\u093e\u0923\u0940","slug":"predictions"}}
{"_id":"588747134f1c1bbe6bcf4bcf","slug":"achint-kaur-shares-her-bold-photoshoot-pictures","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u091c\u092e\u093e\u0908 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u093e' \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u093e\u0938 \u0928\u0947 19 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0915\u0930\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u092c\u094b\u0932\u094d\u0921 \u092b\u094b\u091f\u094b\u0936\u0942\u091f, \u0935\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0932 \u0939\u0941\u0908\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}
{"_id":"588725b84f1c1bde3bcf3acf","slug":"deepika-padukone-s-latest-photoshoot-for-filmfare","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e\u092b\u0947\u092f\u0930 \u092e\u0948\u0917\u094d\u091c\u0940\u0928 \u092a\u0930 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u093e \u0926\u0940\u092a\u093f\u0915\u093e \u0915\u093e '\u0915\u093e\u0924\u093f\u0932\u093e\u0928\u093e' \u0905\u0902\u0926\u093e\u091c, \u0926\u093f\u0932 \u0925\u093e\u092e \u0932\u0940\u091c\u093f\u090f \u091c\u0928\u093e\u092c!","category":{"title":"Fashion street","title_hn":"\u092b\u0948\u0936\u0928 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0940\u091f","slug":"fashion-street"}}
{"_id":"588720a34f1c1b5c02cf4ce9","slug":"salman-introduce-a-kid-in-sets-of-tubelight","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u091f\u094d\u092f\u0942\u092c\u0932\u093e\u0907\u091f' \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u0947\u091f \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u094c\u0928 \u0939\u0948 \u092f\u0947 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u093e, \u0917\u0932\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u093e\u0915\u0930 \u0930\u094b \u092a\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0938\u0932\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0916\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5887047a4f1c1b5c02cf4bf6","slug":"jackie-chan-promote-his-film-in-kapil-sharma-show","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u092a\u093f\u0932 \u0936\u0930\u094d\u092e\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0936\u094b \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0930\u0924\u092c \u0926\u093f\u0916\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0938\u0941\u092a\u0930\u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0930 \u091c\u0948\u0915\u0940 \u091a\u0948\u0928","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}
Most Read
{"_id":"58869c144f1c1beb37cf3c7d","slug":"1-dies-as-crowd-goes-berserk-after-shahrukh-arrives-at-vadodara-station","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u0921\u094b\u0926\u0930\u093e: \u0936\u093e\u0939\u0930\u0941\u0916 \u0916\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e \u092a\u094d\u0930\u092e\u094b\u0936\u0928 \u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0947 \u0932\u0940 \u090f\u0915 \u092b\u0948\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"INDIA NEWS","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
{"_id":"58871fee4f1c1b4079cf3b0f","slug":"allahabad-high-court-stays-up-govt-s-order-to-include-17-sub-castes-in-the-sc-category","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0916\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u094b \u091d\u091f\u0915\u093e: 17 \u0913\u092c\u0940\u0938\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0924\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b SC \u0915\u094b\u091f\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0921\u093e\u0932\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0939\u093e\u0908\u0915\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f \u0915\u0940 \u0930\u094b\u0915","category":{"title":"INDIA NEWS","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
{"_id":"5886bb2d4f1c1b051fcf4728","slug":"income-tax-raids-have-undeclared-assets-of-162-million","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938\u0940 \u092e\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u092a\u0915\u0921\u093c\u0940 162 \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u0902\u092a\u0924\u094d\u0924\u093f","category":{"title":"INDIA NEWS","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
{"_id":"588765d84f1c1bbd7ecf4f04","slug":"actor-rimi-sen-and-kashish-khan-joins-bjp","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092d\u093f\u0928\u0947\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u0930\u093f\u092e\u0940 \u0938\u0947\u0928 \u0914\u0930 \u0915\u0936\u093f\u0936 \u0916\u093e\u0928 \u0928\u0947 \u0925\u093e\u092e\u093e \u092d\u093e\u091c\u092a\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0926\u093e\u092e\u0928","category":{"title":"INDIA NEWS","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
{"_id":"5886f4414f1c1ba333cf47d7","slug":"hafiz-saeed-references-china-role-in-terrorism-in-pakistan-apologizes","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u0924\u0902\u0915\u0935\u093e\u0926 \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u0941\u0926\u094d\u0926\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u091a\u0940\u0928 \u0915\u094b \u0918\u0938\u0940\u091f\u0915\u0930 \u092b\u0902\u0938\u093e \u0939\u093e\u092b\u093f\u091c, \u092e\u093e\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u092b\u0940","category":{"title":"INDIA NEWS","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
{"_id":"588795774f1c1ba333cf4fec","slug":"jaipur-lit-fest-won-t-be-inviting-taslima-nasreen-from-next-year","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0941\u0938\u094d\u0932\u093f\u092e \u0938\u0902\u0917\u0920\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0935\u093f\u0930\u094b\u0927, \u0905\u0917\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930 JLF \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092c\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0908 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0932\u0940\u092e\u093e","category":{"title":"INDIA NEWS","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top