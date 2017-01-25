आपका शहर Close

माल्या के खिलाफ चार्जशीट दायर, लोन राशि से 263 करोड़ निजी खर्चे का आरोप

एजेंसी/ नई दिल्ली

Updated Wed, 25 Jan 2017 12:21 AM IST
CBI chargesheet against Mallya in IDBI Bank loan default case

विजय मालया PC: SELF

किंगफिशर एयरलाइंस ने आईडीबीआई बैंक से लिए गए 900 करोड़ रुपये के लोन में से 263 करोड़ रुपये निजी खर्च मद में डाल दिए थे। इस मामले में मुंबई की विशेष अदालत में दाखिल चार्जशीट में सीबीआई ने यह बात कही है।
एजेंसी ने चार्जशीट में पूर्व शराब कारोबारी विजय माल्या, किंगफिशर एयरलाइंस, आईडीबीआई के चेयरमैन योगेश अग्रवाल और आठ अन्य लोगों का नाम शामिल किया है। सोमवार को योगेश अग्रवाल को वर्ष 2015 के इस लोन धोखाधड़ी मामले में गिरफ्तार किया गया था। 
 
चार्जशीट में धोखाधड़ी और भ्रष्टाचार रोकथाम कानून से जुड़ी धाराएं है
