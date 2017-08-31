बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
शाह के घर बैठक जारी, गुजरात चुनाव और कैबिनेट विस्तार पर चर्चा
लंबे समय से अटका पड़ा केंद्रीय
कैबिनेट
का फेरबदल जल्द ही हो सकता है। ऐसा माना जा रहा है कि बीजेपी चीफ अमित शाह के घर पर हो रही हाई लेवल मीटिंग में इस पर विचार किया जा रहा है। यहां कई केंद्रीय मंत्री, शाह से मिलने और बातचीत करने के लिए पहुंचे हैं।
वहीं गुजरात में होने वाले विधानसभा चुनावों पर भी चर्चा की जा सकती है। बैठक में विधानसभा चुनावों के प्रभारी बनाए गए अरुण जेटली और सह प्रभारी नरेन्द्र तोमर भी मौजूद हैं।
दूसरी ओर, प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी 3 सितंबर को ब्रिक्स मीटिंग के लिए चीन रवाना होने वाले हैं। इसलिए इस बात की भी संभावना है कि उनके जाने से पहले एक दो दिन में कैबिनेट विस्तार को अंजाम दे दिया जाए।
पढ़ें: मोदी कैबिनेट में इस हफ्ते फेरबदल संभव, कई मंत्रियों की हो सकती है छुट्टी
बैठक में वित्त मंत्री अरुण जेटली, नरेन्द्र तोमर, संजीव बालियान सहित आठ के करीब केंद्रीय मंत्री पहुंचे हैं। बैठक में अरुण जेटली के बजाय पूर्णकालिक रक्षामंत्री बनाए जाने और कैबिनेट में रिक्त पड़े पदों को भरने के लिए मंथन किया जा रहा है। इसके अलावा कई मंत्रियों का महकमा बदलने पर भी विचार किया जा सकता है।
