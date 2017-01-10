बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
वीडियो: BSF जवान ने PM को सुनाया दर्द, कहा- अफसर बेच देते हैं जरूरत का सामान
Updated Tue, 10 Jan 2017 03:25 AM IST
tej bahadur
PC: social media
जम्मू कश्मीर में भारत पाकिस्तान सीमा पर तैनात बीएसएफ के एक जवान ने सोशल मीडिया पर वीडियो के माध्यम से खराब खाने को लेकर अपना दर्द बयान किया है। उसने बताया कि खाने की खराब क्वालिटी के चलते जवानों को कई बार भूखा भी रहना पड़ता है। मामले में जांच के आदेश दे दिए गए हैं।
वीडियो में तेज बहादुर यादव नाम के इस जवान ने वर्दी पहन रखी है और एक राइफल ले रखी है। हालांकि इन सबके के लिए उसने सरकार को जिम्मेदार नहीं ठहराया।
जवान मुताबिक भारत सरकार की ओर से उन्हें सभी जरूरत की वस्तुएं भेजी जाती हैं लेकिन अफसर इन सामानों को बेच देते हैं। जिसकी वजह उन्हें वो सभी चीजें नहीं मिल पाती हैं जो कि उन्हें मिलनी चाहिए।
तेज बहादुर
PC: social media
जवान ने वीडियो में बताया है, ‘नाश्ते में सिर्फ एक पराठा मिलता वो भी बिना अचार या सब्जी के। खाने में मिलने वाली दाल में केवल हल्दी और पानी ही रहता है। इसी खाने की बदौलत वे 11 घंटे खड़े होकर लगातार ड्यूटी कैसे करते हैं ये केवल हमें ही पता है।’
जवान ने पीएम से इस मामले दखल देने की मांग की है। तेज बहादुर ने केंद्र सरकार से मामले की जांच कराने की अपील की है। जवान ने बाकायदा वीडियो शेयर करते हुए अपनी बात रखी है।
बीएसएफ जवान तेज बहादुर यादव का ये वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर लगातार वायरल हो रहा है। लोग इस वीडियो को तेजी से शेयर कर रहे हैं। गृहमंत्री राजनाथ सिंह ने कहा है कि उन्होंने बीएसएफ जवान द्वारा शेयर किया गया वीडियो देखा। उन्होंने इस पर रिपोर्ट मांगी है जिससे मामले पर कार्रवाई हो सके।
