आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान

वीडियो: BSF जवान ने PM को सुनाया दर्द, कहा- अफसर बेच देते हैं जरूरत का सामान

एजेंसी/नई दिल्ली

Updated Tue, 10 Jan 2017 03:25 AM IST
+बाद में पढ़ें
BSF jawan described pain in the video, said-officials sell goods

tej bahadurPC: social media

जम्मू कश्मीर में भारत पाकिस्तान सीमा पर तैनात बीएसएफ के एक जवान ने सोशल मीडिया पर वीडियो के माध्यम से खराब खाने को लेकर अपना दर्द बयान किया है। उसने बताया कि खाने की खराब क्वालिटी के चलते जवानों को कई बार भूखा भी रहना पड़ता है। मामले में जांच के आदेश दे दिए गए हैं।
वीडियो में तेज बहादुर यादव नाम के इस जवान ने वर्दी पहन रखी है और एक राइफल ले रखी है। हालांकि इन सबके के लिए उसने सरकार को जिम्मेदार नहीं ठहराया।

जवान मुताबिक भारत सरकार की ओर से उन्हें सभी जरूरत की वस्तुएं भेजी जाती हैं लेकिन अफसर इन सामानों को बेच देते हैं। जिसकी वजह उन्हें वो सभी चीजें नहीं मिल पाती हैं जो कि उन्हें मिलनी चाहिए।
सम्बंधित खबरें :
आगे पढ़ें

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

indian army soldiers plight rajnath singh bsf More ...

स्पॉटलाइट

नंदिता की किताब ने बदल दी थी ओम पुरी की जिंदगी, नाजायज संबंध पर हुआ था विवाद

  • सोमवार, 9 जनवरी 2017
  • +
om puri said that nandita and her book change his life

तो एमएस धोनी और विराट कोहली से भी ज्यादा कमाने वाले हैं अश्विन!

  • सोमवार, 9 जनवरी 2017
  • +
R Ashwin on the verge of becoming the highest endorsed Indian cricketer by the end of 2017

गर्लफ्रेंड के साथ लगातार पार्टी करने के बाद क्रिस गेल का हुआ यह हाल

  • सोमवार, 9 जनवरी 2017
  • +
Chris Gayle Hospitalized After Partying Sehwag Asked What Happened To You

सलमान और कैटरीना की जासूसी करेगी उनकी ये गर्लफ्रेंड

  • सोमवार, 9 जनवरी 2017
  • +
Salman's this girlfriend to keep an eye on Salman-Katrina

होम लोन स्विच करने से पहले रखें इन बातों का ख्याल

  • सोमवार, 9 जनवरी 2017
  • +
Keep care of these things before making a loan switch

जबर ख़बर

500 मानव शरीर के अंदर मिला नया अंग, वैज्ञानिकों को भी अब तक नहीं था पता

Read More

सपा का दंगल

मुलायम का रामगोपाल पर हमला- बेटे को बहकाया, एक ही आदमी विवाद की जड़

mulayam singh reaches election commission in delhi

Most Read

नहीं रहे मशहूर अभिनेता ओमपुरी, 66 साल की उम्र में हार्ट अटैक से निधन

Veteran actor ompuri ji is no more 
  • शुक्रवार, 6 जनवरी 2017
  • +

'भाजपा ने अखिलेश यादव पर कराया जादू-टोना'

had witchcraft on Akhilesh by BJP: Ambika Chaudhary
  • सोमवार, 9 जनवरी 2017
  • +

अखिलेश से बोले मुलायम, 'रामगोपाल का साथ छोड़ दो'

mulayam says RamGopal are the biggest obstacle on the way of reconciliation
  • शनिवार, 7 जनवरी 2017
  • +

अमर उजाला पोल: पार्टी और चुनाव चिह्न पर अखिलेश का दावा उचित

amar ujala poll: Akhilesh's owernership on election symbol is right
  • सोमवार, 9 जनवरी 2017
  • +

क्यों न टाला जाए आम बजट! EC ने सरकार से मांगा जवाब

ECI has sought Cabinet Secretary's reply on opposition plea to postpone budget presentation date
  • शनिवार, 7 जनवरी 2017
  • +

अखिलेश की ताकत देख घबराया मुलायम खेमा, घंटों की माथापच्ची

Akhilesh supporters gives tension to Mulayam group
  • गुरुवार, 5 जनवरी 2017
  • +
LIVE
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top
सेल्फी पर लाइक्स पाने के चक्कर में कहीं इस भयानक बीमारी की ओर तो नहीं बढ़ रहे आप

सेल्फी पर लाइक्स पाने के चक्कर में कहीं इस भयानक बीमारी की ओर तो नहीं बढ़ रहे आप

होम लोन स्विच करने से पहले रखें इन बातों का ख्याल

होम लोन स्विच करने से पहले रखें इन बातों का ख्याल

बना है शुभ योग, जानिए आपके लिए कितना शुभ रहेगा आज का दिन

बना है शुभ योग, जानिए आपके लिए कितना शुभ रहेगा आज का दिन

फटी एड़ियों को कोमल बनाएगा सेंधा नमक, ऐसे करें इस्तेमाल

फटी एड़ियों को कोमल बनाएगा सेंधा नमक, ऐसे करें इस्तेमाल

﻿