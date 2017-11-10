बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
केरलः RSS कार्यकर्ता के घर में बम बनाते वक्त हुआ ब्लास्ट, पुलिस ने बरामद किया आधा किलो बारूद
{"_id":"5a0512124f1c1bd8538bc13a","slug":"bomb-blast-at-rss-worker-s-house-in-kannur","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0947\u0930\u0932\u0903 RSS \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u092f\u0915\u0930\u094d\u0924\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0918\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u092e \u092c\u0928\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u0935\u0915\u094d\u0924 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u092c\u094d\u0932\u093e\u0938\u094d\u091f, \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0930\u093e\u092e\u0926 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0906\u0927\u093e \u0915\u093f\u0932\u094b \u092c\u093e\u0930\u0942\u0926","category":{"title":"INDIA NEWS","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
Updated Fri, 10 Nov 2017 09:57 AM IST
कन्नूर बम ब्लास्ट
PC: File Photo
केरल के
कन्नूर
में एक राष्ट्रीय स्वयंसेवक संघ (आरएसएस) के कार्यकर्ता वालेयंगदान रघु की झोपड़ी में बम ब्लास्ट हुआ है। पुलिस का कहना है कि यह ब्लास्ट उस वक्त हुआ जब ये झोपड़ी में देसी बम बना रहा था।
बम ब्लास्ट की वजह से रघु की झोपड़ी क्षतिग्रस्त हो गई और पुलिस ने इसके यहां से आधा किलो बारूद भी बरामद किया है।
ये भी पढ़ेंः केरल:
RSS कार्यकर्ता की जमकर पिटाई, अस्पताल में भर्ती
पुलिस ने बताया कि हमने रघु के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज कर लिया है, लेकिन फिलहाल वो और उसका बेटा फरार हैं। आपको बता दें कि पिछले साल भी कथूपरंब में एक कार्यकर्ता देसी बम बनाते वक्त मारा गया था।
हाल ही में बीजेपी अध्यक्ष अमित शाह ने केरल में हो रही आरएसएस और बीजपी कार्यकर्ताओं की हत्या पर जनरक्षा यात्रा का आयोजन किया था और कार्यकर्ताओं की हत्यायों पर विरोध प्रदर्शन किया था।
स्पॉटलाइट
{"_id":"5a0546994f1c1b74698baae2","slug":"bigg-boss-11-sabyasachi-satpathy-is-the-new-captain-of-the-house","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Bigg Boss 11: \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u0915\u092e \u0935\u094b\u091f \u092a\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0915\u0902\u091f\u0947\u0938\u094d\u091f\u0947\u0902\u091f \u0905\u092c \u092c\u0928 \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0918\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u0928\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0948\u092a\u094d\u091f\u0928","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}
शुक्रवार, 10 नवंबर 2017
+
{"_id":"5a05395f4f1c1bb6678bab50","slug":"bollywood-actress-esha-gupta-photo-shoot-goes-viral-on-internet","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u093f\u0915\u0928\u0940 \u0905\u0935\u0924\u093e\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u0938\u094b\u0936\u0932 \u092e\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092a\u0930 \u091b\u093e\u0908\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938, 3 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u093e\u0908 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u094d\u0921\u0928\u0947\u0938 ","category":{"title":"Fashion street","title_hn":"\u092b\u0948\u0936\u0928 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0940\u091f","slug":"fashion-street"}}
शुक्रवार, 10 नवंबर 2017
+
{"_id":"5a05298b4f1c1b65548bc2a4","slug":"ashutosh-rana-birthday-special-story-know-about-his-unknown-facts","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940\u0936\u0941\u0926\u093e \u0939\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0907\u0928 \u092a\u0930 \u0906\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0906\u0936\u0941\u0924\u094b\u0937 \u0930\u093e\u0923\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0926\u093f\u0932, \u0938\u0947\u091f \u0938\u0947 \u0927\u0915\u094d\u0915\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u0930\u0915\u0930 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0932 \u0926\u093f\u090f \u0917\u090f \u0925\u0947","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
शुक्रवार, 10 नवंबर 2017
+
{"_id":"5a05204f4f1c1bd1538bc029","slug":"sleeping-more-than-eight-hours-harmful-for-health-says-study","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"8 \u0918\u0902\u091f\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0926\u093e \u0938\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0939\u094b \u0938\u0915\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0916\u0924\u0930\u0928\u093e\u0915, \u0938\u094d\u091f\u0921\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e ","category":{"title":"Yoga and Health ","title_hn":"\u092f\u094b\u0917","slug":"yoga-and-health"}}
शुक्रवार, 10 नवंबर 2017
+
{"_id":"5a043a794f1c1b9f678ba221","slug":"to-impress-a-women-men-should-follow-these-five-things","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0928 5 \u0924\u0930\u0940\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0932\u092d\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0928\u093e \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u0917\u0939, \u0906\u091c \u0939\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u091f\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0908 ","category":{"title":"Relationship","title_hn":"\u0930\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936\u0928\u0936\u093f\u092a","slug":"relationship"}}
शुक्रवार, 10 नवंबर 2017
+
Most Read
{"_id":"5a0524c54f1c1b76678ba5b9","slug":"11-thousand-policemen-will-be-deployed-in-bengalore-on-tipu-jayanti-celebration","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0930\u094d\u0928\u093e\u091f\u0915\u0903 \u091f\u0940\u092a\u0942 \u091c\u092f\u0902\u0924\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0935\u093f\u0930\u094b\u0927 \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0947 150 \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0926\u093e \u092c\u0940\u091c\u0947\u092a\u0940 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u092f\u0915\u0930\u094d\u0924\u093e \u0939\u093f\u0930\u093e\u0938\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902, \u0915\u094b\u0921\u093e\u0917\u0942 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0927\u093e\u0930\u093e 144","category":{"title":"INDIA NEWS","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
शुक्रवार, 10 नवंबर 2017
+
{"_id":"5a05376a4f1c1baf678ba86c","slug":"it-dept-raids-on-several-places-of-up-irrigation-engineer-rajeshwar-singh-in-illegal-properties-case","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"UP \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u0941\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0940\u091f\u0947\u0902\u0921\u0947\u0902\u091f \u0907\u0902\u091c\u0940\u0928\u093f\u092f\u0930 \u092a\u0930 IT \u0915\u093e \u0936\u093f\u0915\u0902\u091c\u093e, 7 \u0936\u0939\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 20 \u0920\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u091b\u093e\u092a\u0947\u092e\u093e\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"INDIA NEWS","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
शुक्रवार, 10 नवंबर 2017
+
{"_id":"5a03c5b64f1c1b70548bbcc8","slug":"cisf-arrested-a-man-who-was-carrying-heroin-inside-a-condom-which-he-wore","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091a\u0947\u0928\u094d\u0928\u0908 \u090f\u092f\u0930\u092a\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u0949\u0928\u094d\u0921\u092e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0921\u094d\u0930\u0917\u094d\u0938 \u091b\u0941\u092a\u093e\u0915\u0930 \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0924\u0936\u094d\u0915\u0930\u0940, \u0917\u093f\u0930\u092b\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"INDIA NEWS","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
{"_id":"5a054e0e4f1c1b0d698ba995","slug":"bjp-congress-claimed-their-victory-after-voting-in-himachal","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u093f\u092e\u093e\u091a\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0935\u094b\u091f\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092d\u093e\u091c\u092a\u093e-\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0905\u092a\u0928\u0940-\u0905\u092a\u0928\u0940 \u091c\u0940\u0924 \u0915\u093e \u0926\u093e\u0935\u093e","category":{"title":"INDIA NEWS","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
शुक्रवार, 10 नवंबर 2017
+
{"_id":"5a0532554f1c1bce408b5b94","slug":"army-chief-general-bipin-rawat-says-on-conditions-of-kashmir-and-also-said-about-arms-of-army","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0936\u094d\u092e\u0940\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0925\u0930\u092c\u093e\u091c\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0918\u091f\u0928\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u0939\u0941\u0908\u0902 \u0915\u092e, \u0938\u0947\u0928\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u0938 \u0939\u0925\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u092e\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902: \u092c\u093f\u092a\u093f\u0928 \u0930\u093e\u0935\u0924","category":{"title":"INDIA NEWS","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
शुक्रवार, 10 नवंबर 2017
+
{"_id":"5a0514ec4f1c1bd8538bc13e","slug":"congress-leader-p-chidambaram-says-on-gst-before-its-councilling-meeting-which-led-by-center","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091a\u093f\u0902\u0926\u092c\u0930\u092e \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947- \u0917\u0941\u091c\u0930\u093e\u0924 \u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935 \u0915\u0940 \u0935\u091c\u0939 \u0938\u0947 GST \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0926\u0932\u093e\u0935 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0915\u0947\u0902\u0926\u094d\u0930 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u092e\u091c\u092c\u0942\u0930","category":{"title":"INDIA NEWS","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
शुक्रवार, 10 नवंबर 2017
+
Top
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!