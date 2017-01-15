बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
यूपी-उत्तराखंड में बीजेपी उम्मीदवारों का हो सकता है ऐलान, बैठक में मोदी करेंगे शिरकत
Updated Sun, 15 Jan 2017 06:17 PM IST
बीजेपी
भारतीय जनता पार्टी विधानसभा चुनाव के लिए यूपी और उत्तराखंड के उम्मीदवारों का फैसला कर सकती है। सूत्रों के अनुसार यूपी के पहले दो चरणों की सीटों के लिए ही उम्मीदवारों के नामों का चयन किया जाएगा। लेकिन उत्तराखंड के लिए सभी सीटों पर पार्टी मुहर लगा सकती है।
इसके अलावा अगर समय बचा तो पार्टी मणिपुर के लिए भी अपने उम्मीदवारों का ऐलान कर देगी। पार्टी का सबसे ज्यादा फोकस यूपी पर है ऐसे में यूपी के लिए प्रत्याशी चुनने में पार्टी काफी सावधानी बरत रही है।
केंद्रीय चुनाव समिति की पिछली बैठक में चूंकि पंजाब की बची हुई 6 सीटों के लिए उम्मीदवार तय करने का अधिकार बीजेपी अध्यक्ष को सौंप दिया गया था, इसलिए पंजाब की इन सीटों पर तो अब चुनाव समिति में चर्चा नहीं होगी, लेकिन यूपी के पहले और दूसरे चरण के उम्मीदवारों के नाम फाइनल किए जा सकते हैं। इस बैठक में भाजपा अध्यक्ष सहित प्रधानमंत्री भी शिरकत करेंगे।
शुक्रवार, 13 जनवरी 2017
शुक्रवार, 13 जनवरी 2017
शुक्रवार, 13 जनवरी 2017
