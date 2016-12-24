आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान

बंगाल के हिंसाग्रस्त धूलागढ़ का दौरा करेगा बीजेपी का 3 सदस्यीय दल

{"_id":"585e1ebd4f1c1ba107e3b43e","slug":"bjp-team-to-visit-violence-hit-dhulagarh-in-west-bengal","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0902\u0917\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0947 \u0939\u093f\u0902\u0938\u093e\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0938\u094d\u0924 \u0927\u0942\u0932\u093e\u0917\u0922\u093c \u0915\u093e \u0926\u094c\u0930\u093e \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0917\u093e \u092c\u0940\u091c\u0947\u092a\u0940 \u0915\u093e 3 \u0938\u0926\u0938\u094d\u092f\u0940\u092f \u0926\u0932 ","category":{"title":"INDIA NEWS","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}

टीम डिजिटल/अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली

Updated Sat, 24 Dec 2016 12:46 PM IST
+बाद में पढ़ें
BJP team to visit violence-hit Dhulagarh in West Bengal

सत्यपाल सिंह PC: फाइल फोटो

बीजेपी का तीन सदस्यीय प्रतिनिधिमंडल शनिवार को पश्चिम बंगाल के हिंसाग्रस्त धूलागढ़ का दौरा करेगा। यह प्रतिनिधिमंडल हिंसा के मामलों की जांच करेगा। बीजेपी कार्यकर्ताओं का आरोप है कि पश्चिम बंगाल में एक समुदाय विशेष और भाजपा कार्यकर्ताओं को निशाना बनाया जा रहा है।  पश्चिम बंगाल का दौरा करने वाले तीन सदस्यी प्रतिनिधिमंडल में बीजेपी सांसद सत्यपाल सिंह , जगदंबिका पाल और रूपा गांगुली होंगी। 
रूपा गांगुली के प्रतिनिधि मंडल में शामिल होने की पूरी तरह पुष्टि नहीं क्योंकि बीते दिन उन्हें एक मामूली स्वास्थ्य समस्या के कारण कोलकाता के एएमआरआई अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया था। पार्टी सूत्रों के मुताबिक, पश्चिम बंगाल बीजेपी के अध्यक्ष दिलीप घोष भी प्रतिनिधि मंडल के राज्य में पहुंचने पर इसमें शामिल होंगे। 

बीजेपी का आरोप है कि सत्ताधारी पार्टी तृणमूल कांग्रेस (टीएमसी) के लोग हावड़ा जिले में विशेष समुदाय और बीजेपी के कार्यकर्ताओं पर हमले कर रहे हैं।
  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

bjp violence-hit dhulagarh west bengal
Jyotish Banner

स्पॉटलाइट

{"_id":"585e2b504f1c1b1917e3a798","slug":"google-play-movies-offering-films-at-rs-20-for-the-next-month","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u0942\u0917\u0932 \u0915\u093e \u0936\u093e\u0928\u0926\u093e\u0930 \u0911\u092b\u0930, 20 \u0930\u0941\u092a\u092f\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0938\u0902\u0926\u0940\u0926\u093e \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e ","category":{"title":"Mobile Apps","title_hn":"\u092e\u094b\u092c\u093e\u0907\u0932 \u090f\u092a\u094d\u0938","slug":"mobile-apps"}}

गूगल का शानदार ऑफर, 20 रुपये में देखें पसंदीदा फिल्म

  • शनिवार, 24 दिसंबर 2016
  • +
google play movies offering films at rs 20 for the next month
{"_id":"585e55914f1c1b1917e3a8c0","slug":"taimur-ali-khan-controversy-saif-ali-khan-open-letter","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0948\u092e\u0942\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0906\u0932\u094b\u091a\u0928\u093e \u092a\u0930 \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0906\u092f\u093e \u0938\u0948\u092b \u0915\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e \u0916\u0924, \u0915\u0939\u093e- \u0939\u0935\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0915\u0941\u0930\u093e\u0928 \u092d\u0940 \u092a\u0922\u093c\u0940","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}

तैमूर की आलोचना पर सामने आया सैफ का खुला खत, कहा- हवन के साथ कुरान भी पढ़ी

  • शनिवार, 24 दिसंबर 2016
  • +
taimur ali khan controversy saif ali khan open letter
{"_id":"585e0e004f1c1b3e4de3ab26","slug":"aamir-khan-film-dangal-box-office-collection","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Boxoffice Collection: '\u0926\u0902\u0917\u0932' \u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u0915\u092e\u093e\u090f 30 \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c, \u0926\u0930\u094d\u0936\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u092c\u0939\u0941\u0924 \u092a\u0938\u0902\u0926 \u0906\u0908 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}

Boxoffice Collection: 'दंगल' ने पहले दिन कमाए 30 करोड़, दर्शकों को बहुत पसंद आई फिल्म

  • शनिवार, 24 दिसंबर 2016
  • +
aamir khan film dangal box office collection
{"_id":"585e29ad4f1c1b3e4de3ab9e","slug":"best-of-2016-bollywood-movies","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0938\u093e\u0932 2016 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e\u0947\u0902, \u092c\u0949\u0915\u094d\u0938 \u0911\u092b\u093f\u0938 \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u093e\u092c\u0921\u093c\u0924\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0915\u092e\u093e\u0908 ","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}

ये हैं साल 2016 की सबसे बड़ी फिल्में, बॉक्सऑफिस पर की ताबड़तोड़ कमाई

  • शनिवार, 24 दिसंबर 2016
  • +
best of 2016 bollywood movies
{"_id":"585e053f4f1c1bfd65e399e9","slug":"cashless-payment-can-make-you-charge-more","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f, \u0915\u0948\u0936\u0932\u0947\u0938 \u092a\u0947\u092e\u0947\u0902\u091f \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0947 \u0915\u091f \u091c\u093e\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u091c\u0947\u092c?","category":{"title":"Tech Diary","title_hn":"\u091f\u0947\u0915 \u0921\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0940","slug":"tech-diary"}}

जानिए, कैशलेस पेमेंट से कैसे कट जाती है जेब?

  • शनिवार, 24 दिसंबर 2016
  • +
cashless payment can make you charge more

जबर ख़बर

500 हिमाचली युवा ने खड़ी की 100 करोड़ की कंपनी, अमेरिका ने माना लोहा

Read More

नोटबंदी पर संग्राम

जैसे इंदिरा ने आपातकाल पर मांगी थी माफी, वैसा ही नोटबंदी पर करें मोदी: चिदंबरम

p chidambaram statement over demonetisation and narendra modi

Most Read

{"_id":"585e0ce44f1c1ba107e3b3a9","slug":"demonetization-what-s-the-real-reason-for-the-cash-crunch","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u091b\u092a \u0917\u090f \u0925\u0947 4.07 \u0932\u093e\u0916 \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u094b\u091f \u0924\u094b \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0915\u0948\u0936 \u0915\u0940 \u0926\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0915\u0924?","category":{"title":"INDIA NEWS","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}

पहले ही छप गए थे 4.07 लाख करोड़ के नोट तो फिर क्यों हुई कैश की दिक्कत?

Demonetization: What's The Real Reason For The Cash Crunch
  • शनिवार, 24 दिसंबर 2016
  • +
{"_id":"585dfe824f1c1b3d77e39ac5","slug":"eye-on-pakistan-india-starts-process-to-tap-indus-waters","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u093f\u0902\u0927\u0941 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u092d\u0930\u092a\u0942\u0930 \u0926\u094b\u0939\u0928 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0948\u092f\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924, \u092a\u093e\u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0917\u0947\u0917\u093e \u091d\u091f\u0915\u093e! \u00a0","category":{"title":"INDIA NEWS","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}

सिंधु के पानी का भरपूर दोहन करने की तैयारी में भारत, पाकिस्तान को लगेगा झटका!  

Eye on Pakistan, India starts process to tap Indus waters
  • शनिवार, 24 दिसंबर 2016
  • +
{"_id":"585da8424f1c1b1864e3cb42","slug":"transactions-of-over-rs-2-lakh-require-cash-recepit-cbdt","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u094b \u0932\u093e\u0916 \u0938\u0947 \u090a\u092a\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u0939\u0930 \u0932\u0947\u0928\u0926\u0947\u0928 \u092a\u0930 \u0906\u092f\u0915\u0930 \u0935\u093f\u092d\u093e\u0917 \u0915\u094b \u0926\u0947\u0928\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"INDIA NEWS","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}

दो लाख से ऊपर के हर लेनदेन की देनी होगी जानकारी

transactions of over Rs 2 lakh require cash recepit : CBDT
  • शनिवार, 24 दिसंबर 2016
  • +
{"_id":"585da5264f1c1bf248e3befd","slug":"new-passport-application-rules-add-options-for-single-parents-and-sadhus","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u093e\u0938\u092a\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f \u092c\u0928\u093e\u0928\u093e \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0906\u0938\u093e\u0928, \u092e\u093e\u0902-\u092c\u093e\u092a \u0915\u093e \u0928\u093e\u092e \u0926\u0947\u0928\u093e \u091c\u0930\u0942\u0930\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902","category":{"title":"INDIA NEWS","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}

पासपोर्ट बनाना हुआ आसान, मां-बाप का नाम देना जरूरी नहीं

New passport application rules add options for single parents and sadhus
  • शनिवार, 24 दिसंबर 2016
  • +
{"_id":"585c54874f1c1b8e03e3b4a0","slug":"now-snapdeal-will-deliver-rs-2000-to-your-home-under-cash","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092c \u0911\u0928\u0932\u093e\u0907\u0928 \u092e\u0902\u0917\u093e\u0907\u090f 2000 \u0915\u093e \u0928\u094b\u091f, \u092b\u0940\u0938 \u0915\u0947\u0935\u0932 \u090f\u0915 \u0930\u0941\u092a\u092f\u093e","category":{"title":"INDIA NEWS","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}

अब ऑनलाइन मंगाइए 2000 का नोट, फीस केवल एक रुपया

now Snapdeal Will Deliver Rs. 2000 to Your Home Under Cash
  • शुक्रवार, 23 दिसंबर 2016
  • +
{"_id":"585b75114f1c1b6752e39d91","slug":"over-100-names-in-sahara-file-officials-claim-some-pages-may-be-fabricated","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0939\u093e\u0930\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0917\u0941\u092a\u094d\u0924 \u0921\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 100 \u0938\u0947 \u0905\u0927\u093f\u0915 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u0928\u0947\u0924\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u093e\u092e!","category":{"title":"INDIA NEWS","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}

सहारा की गुप्त डायरी में 100 से अधिक राजनेताओं के नाम!

Over 100 names in Sahara file, officials claim some pages may be ‘fabricated’
  • गुरुवार, 22 दिसंबर 2016
  • +
LIVE
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top
कपिल शर्मा ने आमिर खान को दी मात, किया ऐसा कारनामा

कपिल शर्मा ने आमिर खान को दी मात, किया ऐसा कारनामा

इस देश में महिलाओं का है राज, पुरुषों का होता है ये अंजाम

इस देश में महिलाओं का है राज, पुरुषों का होता है ये अंजाम

रूस के साइबेरिया में टेम्परेचर माइनस 86°C के नीचे, बाल-दाढ़ी तक पर जमी बर्फ, तस्वीरें

रूस के साइबेरिया में टेम्परेचर माइनस 86°C के नीचे, बाल-दाढ़ी तक पर जमी बर्फ, तस्वीरें

बहू ऐश्वर्या की इस कामयाबी पर बिग बी का हुआ सीना चौड़ा

बहू ऐश्वर्या की इस कामयाबी पर बिग बी का हुआ सीना चौड़ा

﻿