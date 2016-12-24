बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
बंगाल के हिंसाग्रस्त धूलागढ़ का दौरा करेगा बीजेपी का 3 सदस्यीय दल
Updated Sat, 24 Dec 2016 12:46 PM IST
सत्यपाल सिंह
बीजेपी का तीन सदस्यीय प्रतिनिधिमंडल शनिवार को पश्चिम बंगाल के हिंसाग्रस्त धूलागढ़ का दौरा करेगा। यह प्रतिनिधिमंडल हिंसा के मामलों की जांच करेगा। बीजेपी कार्यकर्ताओं का आरोप है कि पश्चिम बंगाल में एक समुदाय विशेष और भाजपा कार्यकर्ताओं को निशाना बनाया जा रहा है। पश्चिम बंगाल का दौरा करने वाले तीन सदस्यी प्रतिनिधिमंडल में बीजेपी सांसद सत्यपाल सिंह , जगदंबिका पाल और रूपा गांगुली होंगी।
रूपा गांगुली के प्रतिनिधि मंडल में शामिल होने की पूरी तरह पुष्टि नहीं क्योंकि बीते दिन उन्हें एक मामूली स्वास्थ्य समस्या के कारण कोलकाता के एएमआरआई अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया था। पार्टी सूत्रों के मुताबिक, पश्चिम बंगाल बीजेपी के अध्यक्ष दिलीप घोष भी प्रतिनिधि मंडल के राज्य में पहुंचने पर इसमें शामिल होंगे।
बीजेपी का आरोप है कि सत्ताधारी पार्टी तृणमूल कांग्रेस (टीएमसी) के लोग हावड़ा जिले में विशेष समुदाय और बीजेपी के कार्यकर्ताओं पर हमले कर रहे हैं।
