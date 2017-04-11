आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश
IPL-2017 IPL-2017

बीजेपी संसदीय दल की बैठक शुरू, पहुंचे पीएम मोदी

amarujala.com- Written by: नंदलाल शर्मा

Updated Tue, 11 Apr 2017 10:00 AM IST
+बाद में पढ़ें
BJP Parliamentary Party meeting to take place today

फाइल फोटो PC: Social Media

केंद्र की मोदी सरकार ने 2019 के आम चुनाव को लेकर तैयारियां शुरू कर दी है। मंगलवार को बीजेपी संसदीय दल की मीटिंग सुबह 9.30 बजे होगी। माना जा रहा है कि इस बैठक में 2019 के चुनावों को लेकर चर्चा हो सकती है। 
ये भी पढ़ेंः 2019 के आमचुनाव में पीएम मोदी ही होंगे एनडीए का चुनावी चेहरा

गौरतलब है कि राष्ट्रीय जनतांत्रिक गठबंधन (एनडीए) के घटक दलों ने 2019 का लोकसभा चुनाव भी प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी के नेतृत्व में ही लड़ने का संकल्प लिया।
ये भी पढ़ेंः भाजपा के खिलाफ महागठबंधन की कोशिश तेज, ममता से मिले अखिलेश

भाजपा और उसके 32 सहयोगी दलों की बैठक में सभी दलों ने मोदी के नेतृत्व की तारीफ की और कहा कि भारत की प्रगति के लिए मजबूत नेतृत्व की सख्त जरूरत है इसलिए हमें एकजुट होकर चुनाव लड़ना होगा।
सम्बंधित खबरें :
  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

nda narendra modi prime minister narendra modi bjp parliamentary party meeting

स्पॉटलाइट

मंगलवार को जारी होगा UPSEE-2017 परीक्षा का एडमिट कार्ड, ऐसे करें डाउनलोड

  • सोमवार, 10 अप्रैल 2017
  • +
AKTU's UPSEE-2017 exam admit card will be available from tuesday 11 april onwards

जब कुंवारी माधुरी दीक्षित से डायरेक्टर ने साइन करवाया 'नो प्रेग्नेंसी क्लॉज'

  • मंगलवार, 11 अप्रैल 2017
  • +
Madhuri Dixit no pregnancy clause by Subhash Ghai for Khalnayak, interesting facts

कभी छाेटी सी जॉब करती थी जॉनी लीवर की बेटी, अब लोगों को हंसाकर कमा रही पैसे

  • मंगलवार, 11 अप्रैल 2017
  • +
meet johnny lever daughter jamie lever

PICS: अंबानी की पार्टी में सलमान और जाह्नवी कपूर ने जमाया रंग

  • सोमवार, 10 अप्रैल 2017
  • +
Pics: Salman and Jhanvi becomes central of attraction at ambanis party

वैज्ञानिकों ने लगाया पता, सेहत के लिए चाय बेहतर या कॉफी

  • सोमवार, 10 अप्रैल 2017
  • +
what is better for health tea or coffee

जबर ख़बर

मिलिए 'जूनियर योगी' से, देखकर खुश हो जाएंगे आप
Read More

ना'पाक' करतूत

पाक ने कुलभूषण जाधव को दी फांसी की सजा, भारत बोला- ये हत्या की साजिश

pakistan sentenced indian national kulbhushan jadhav to death

Most Read

शराबबंदी: न खिसकी दुकान, न खिसका हाईवे, फिर भी दूरी हुई 500 मीटर से ज्यादा

liquor owner builds walls near his shop for following supreme courts orders in kerala
  • शनिवार, 8 अप्रैल 2017
  • +

उत्तर कोरिया ने US को चेताया, कहा- जंग के लिए हैं तैयार

North Korea 'ready for war' after American navy strike team redeploys
  • मंगलवार, 11 अप्रैल 2017
  • +

कुलभूषण पर अभिजीत बोले- पाकिस्तानियों को पेड़ से लटका दो

Abhijeet Bhattacharya Controversial Tweet Against Kulbhushan Jadhav Punishment In Pakistan
  • मंगलवार, 11 अप्रैल 2017
  • +

आतंकियों के निशाने पर सेना के कैंप! सुरक्षा के लिए चाहिए 18000 जवान

Indian army seeks new corps of 18,000 men to secure camps
  • मंगलवार, 11 अप्रैल 2017
  • +

चीन को जवाब, 7200KM लंबे कॉरिडोर से जुड़ेंगे भारत-रूस-यूरोप

indo-russian connectivity corridor internation north south transportation will soom came in reality
  • सोमवार, 10 अप्रैल 2017
  • +

LIVE: संसद में बोलीं सुषमा- जाधव भारत का बेटा, बचाने के लिए कुछ भी करेगी सरकार

Congress to raise Kashmir unrest and Kulbhushan Jadhav issue in Lok Sabha
  • मंगलवार, 11 अप्रैल 2017
  • +
LIVE TV
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top