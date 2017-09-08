Download App
kavya kavya

महाराष्ट्र BJP विधायक ने कॉन्ट्रेक्टर को धमकाया, उगाही का आरोप

amarujala.com- presented by: मनीष कुमार

Updated Fri, 08 Sep 2017 03:36 PM IST
BJP MLA in controversy after blames on him that he allegedly harassing a local contractor for money

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर

महाराष्ट्र के विदर्भ में क्षेत्र अर्नी के बीजेपी विधायक राजू तोडसाम पर कॉन्ट्रेक्टर को धमकाने और उससे लाखों रुपये मांगने का आरोप लगा है। लोकल कॉन्ट्रेक्ट शिवदत्त शर्मा और विधायक के बीच हुई बातचीत का ऑडियो क्लिप वायरल हो रहा है जिसमें तोडसाम को कॉन्ट्रेक्टर पर चीखते हुए सुना जा रहा है।
ऑडियो क्लिप के मुताबिक तोडसाम ने शर्मा को कहा, 'अगली बार पेमेंट्स क्लियर होने से पहले अधिकारियों से बात करना और जो वो कहे जरूर करना अगर मेरे इलाके में काम करना है।'

इस बीच शर्मा विधायक से गुजारिश करता दिखा और कह रहा था कि उसका बेटा पिछले कुछ महीनों से कोमा में है, लेकिन इसके बावजूद टोडसम ने अपनी डिमांड नहीं रोकी और वे शर्मा को धमकी देते रहे।

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Amarujala Hindi News APP
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

