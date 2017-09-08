बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
महाराष्ट्र BJP विधायक ने कॉन्ट्रेक्टर को धमकाया, उगाही का आरोप
{"_id":"59b2665a4f1c1bf57f8b4feb","slug":"bjp-mla-in-controversy-after-blames-on-him-that-he-allegedly-harassing-a-local-contractor-for-money","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0939\u093e\u0930\u093e\u0937\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930 BJP \u0935\u093f\u0927\u093e\u092f\u0915 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0949\u0928\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0930 \u0915\u094b \u0927\u092e\u0915\u093e\u092f\u093e, \u0909\u0917\u093e\u0939\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a","category":{"title":"INDIA NEWS","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
Updated Fri, 08 Sep 2017 03:36 PM IST
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
महाराष्ट्र के विदर्भ में क्षेत्र अर्नी के बीजेपी विधायक राजू तोडसाम पर कॉन्ट्रेक्टर को धमकाने और उससे लाखों रुपये मांगने का आरोप लगा है। लोकल कॉन्ट्रेक्ट शिवदत्त शर्मा और विधायक के बीच हुई बातचीत का ऑडियो क्लिप वायरल हो रहा है जिसमें तोडसाम को कॉन्ट्रेक्टर पर चीखते हुए सुना जा रहा है।
ऑडियो क्लिप के मुताबिक तोडसाम ने शर्मा को कहा, 'अगली बार पेमेंट्स क्लियर होने से पहले अधिकारियों से बात करना और जो वो कहे जरूर करना अगर मेरे इलाके में काम करना है।'
इस बीच शर्मा विधायक से गुजारिश करता दिखा और कह रहा था कि उसका बेटा पिछले कुछ महीनों से कोमा में है, लेकिन इसके बावजूद टोडसम ने अपनी डिमांड नहीं रोकी और वे शर्मा को धमकी देते रहे।
