गोवा और पंजाब विधानसभा चुनाव के लिए बीजेपी उम्मीदवारों की लिस्ट जारी
Updated Thu, 12 Jan 2017 11:19 AM IST
बीजेपी
गोवा और पंजाब में होने वाले विधानसभा चुनाव के लिए भारतीय जनता पार्टी ने गुरुवार को उम्मीदवारों की लिस्ट जारी कर दी। बीजेपी संसदीय बोर्ड के सचिव जेपी नड्डा ने प्रेस कांफ्रेंस करके लिस्ट जारी की।
बताते चलें कि उत्तर प्रदेश, पंजाब, उत्तराखंड, गोवा और पणजी में विधानसभा चुनाव की तारीखों का ऐलान हो गया है। इसे देखते हुए सभी राजनैतिक पार्टियों ने तैयारियों को अंतिर रूप देना शुरू कर दिया है।
पंजाब में विधानसभा के लिए बीजेपी के पास 23 सीटें हैं, जिनमें 17 सीटों का ऐलान कर दिया है। वहीं गोवा में 29 विधानसभा सीटों पर प्रत्याशियों का ऐलान किया।
इसके साथ ही बीजेपी ने उत्तर प्रदेश के विधानपरिषद की स्नातक निर्वाचन की तीनों सीटों के लिए निवर्तमान विधायकों को ही टिकट दिया है।
