आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान

गोवा और पंजाब विधानसभा चुनाव के लिए बीजेपी उम्मीदवारों की लिस्ट जारी

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली

Updated Thu, 12 Jan 2017 11:19 AM IST
+बाद में पढ़ें
BJP candidate list for goa and punjab

बीजेपी

गोवा और पंजाब में होने वाले विधानसभा चुनाव के लिए भारतीय जनता पार्टी ने गुरुवार को उम्मीदवारों की लिस्ट जारी कर दी। बीजेपी संसदीय बोर्ड के सचिव जेपी नड्डा ने प्रेस कांफ्रेंस करके लिस्ट जारी की।
बताते चलें कि उत्तर प्रदेश, पंजाब, उत्तराखंड, गोवा और पणजी में विधानसभा चुनाव की तारीखों का ऐलान हो गया है। इसे देखते हुए सभी राजनैतिक पार्टियों ने तैयारियों को अंतिर रूप देना शुरू कर दिया है।




पंजाब में विधानसभा के लिए बीजेपी के पास 23 सीटें हैं, जिनमें 17 सीटों का ऐलान कर दिया है। वहीं गोवा में 29 विधानसभा सीटों पर प्रत्याशियों का ऐलान किया। 




इसके साथ ही बीजेपी ने उत्तर प्रदेश के विधानपरिषद की स्नातक निर्वाचन की तीनों सीटों के लिए निवर्तमान विधायकों को ही टिकट दिया है।

 
  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

bjp candidate list goa punjab More ...

स्पॉटलाइट

मकर संक्रांत‌ि के द‌िन त‌िल और ख‌िचड़ी खाने की परंपरा क्यों है?

  • गुरुवार, 12 जनवरी 2017
  • +
importance of til and khichdi in makar sankranti

युवराज सिंह के पिता बोले, धोनी के जाते ही हुई बेटे की टीम में वापसी

  • गुरुवार, 12 जनवरी 2017
  • +
Yuvraj Singh Back In Team Only Because MS Dhoni Isn't Captain Said Yograj Singh

गुरुवार का यह द‌िन आपके ल‌िए क‌िस मामले में क‌ितना भाग्‍यशाली है, जान‌िए अपनी राश‌ि से

  • गुरुवार, 12 जनवरी 2017
  • +
daily rashiphal 12th January

इस एक्टर ने पत्नी की मर्जी के बिना शेयर की प्राइवेट फोटो, फिर लिखा- 'आकर डांट लेना'

  • गुरुवार, 12 जनवरी 2017
  • +
tv actor ravi dubey share a private photo with wife sargun

B'day Spl : कहां हैं टीवी के पहले 'भगवान राम' अरुण गोविल, क्यों हो गया उनका ऐसा हाल....

  • गुरुवार, 12 जनवरी 2017
  • +
where is television's arun govil and his personal life

जबर ख़बर

500 मानव शरीर के अंदर मिला नया अंग, वैज्ञानिकों को भी अब तक नहीं था पता

Read More

एम्प्लॉ‍यबिलिटी टेस्ट Sponsored By

नौकरी के लिए इंजीनियरिंग के छात्रों को देना पड़ सकता है एम्प्लॉ‍यबिलिटी टेस्ट

Exit test might be mandatory for engineering students to determine employability

Most Read

VIDEO: तेज बहादुर के बाद अब वायुसेना और CRPF जवान ने बयां किया दर्द

Air Force and CRPF JAWAN'S viral video
  • गुरुवार, 12 जनवरी 2017
  • +

नहीं रहे मशहूर अभिनेता ओमपुरी, 66 साल की उम्र में हार्ट अटैक से निधन

Veteran actor ompuri ji is no more 
  • शुक्रवार, 6 जनवरी 2017
  • +

'जजों की कमी से सुप्रीम कोर्ट का काम हो रहा है प्रभावित'

CJI Khehar expresses concern over Shortage of judges in SC
  • गुरुवार, 12 जनवरी 2017
  • +

अखिलेश की ताकत देख घबराया मुलायम खेमा, घंटों की माथापच्ची

Akhilesh supporters gives tension to Mulayam group
  • गुरुवार, 5 जनवरी 2017
  • +

अखिलेश से बोले मुलायम, 'रामगोपाल का साथ छोड़ दो'

mulayam says RamGopal are the biggest obstacle on the way of reconciliation
  • शनिवार, 7 जनवरी 2017
  • +

क्यों न टाला जाए आम बजट! EC ने सरकार से मांगा जवाब

ECI has sought Cabinet Secretary's reply on opposition plea to postpone budget presentation date
  • शनिवार, 7 जनवरी 2017
  • +
LIVE
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top
हथेली में हैं ये न‌िशान तो, जीवन भर करेंगे मौज

हथेली में हैं ये न‌िशान तो, जीवन भर करेंगे मौज

शाहरुख ने किस बात पर दी अपने बेटोंं को सिर काटने की धमकी?

शाहरुख ने किस बात पर दी अपने बेटोंं को सिर काटने की धमकी?

VIRAL VIDEO: अपने मालिक की मौत पर फूट-फूट कर रोया ये घोड़ा

VIRAL VIDEO: अपने मालिक की मौत पर फूट-फूट कर रोया ये घोड़ा

10वीं पास के लिए सरकारी नौकरी का सुनहरा मौका, 19 जनवरी है आखिरी तारीख

10वीं पास के लिए सरकारी नौकरी का सुनहरा मौका, 19 जनवरी है आखिरी तारीख

﻿