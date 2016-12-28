बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
भूटान की बुनियादी सुविधाओं के विकास में मदद करेगा भारत, हुए कई अहम समझौते
Updated Wed, 28 Dec 2016 04:08 AM IST
केंद्रीय लोक निर्माण विभाग (सीपीडब्ल्यूडी) भूटान में बुनियादी सुविधाओं के विकास में मदद करेगा। इस बारे में सीपीडब्ल्यूडी और भूटान की शाही सरकार के कार्य और मानव बस्ती मंत्रालय के अभियांत्रिकी सेवा विभाग के बीच एक समझौते पर हस्ताक्षर किए गए।
विभाग के निदेशक अभय सिन्हा ने बताया कि द्विपक्षीय तकनीकी सहयोग के इस समझौते के तहत सीपीडब्ल्यूडी भूटान में इंजीनियरों को नियुक्त करने के साथ भवन व सड़क निर्माण क्षेत्र में प्रशिक्षण का काम करेगा। इस दौरान पर्यावरण अनुकूल तरीकों को प्रोत्साहित किया जाएगा।
मंगलवार, 27 दिसंबर 2016
