भूटान की बुनियादी सुविधाओं के विकास में मदद करेगा भारत, हुए कई अहम समझौते

ब्यूरो/ अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली

Updated Wed, 28 Dec 2016 04:08 AM IST
Bilateral agreements signed with the Government of Bhutan
केंद्रीय लोक निर्माण विभाग (सीपीडब्ल्यूडी) भूटान में बुनियादी सुविधाओं के विकास में मदद करेगा। इस बारे में सीपीडब्ल्यूडी और भूटान की शाही सरकार के कार्य और मानव बस्ती मंत्रालय के अभियांत्रिकी सेवा विभाग के बीच एक समझौते पर हस्ताक्षर किए गए।
विभाग के निदेशक अभय सिन्हा ने बताया कि द्विपक्षीय तकनीकी सहयोग के इस समझौते के तहत सीपीडब्ल्यूडी भूटान में इंजीनियरों को नियुक्त करने के साथ भवन व सड़क निर्माण क्षेत्र में प्रशिक्षण का काम करेगा। इस दौरान पर्यावरण अनुकूल तरीकों को प्रोत्साहित किया जाएगा।
﻿