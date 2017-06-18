बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
शर्मनाक: फीस न दे पाने पर स्कूल प्रबंधन ने दो बच्चियों के कपड़े उतरवाए!
Updated Sun, 18 Jun 2017
बिहार में एक स्कूल की शर्मनाक हरकत सामने आई है। गरीबी की वजह से समय पर फीस न भर पाने की वजह से स्कूल प्रबंधन ने दो बच्चियों के कपड़े उतरवा दिए। इस दौरान स्कूल के अन्य बच्चों भी मौजूद रहे।
जानकारी के मुताबिक बिहार के बेगूसराय जिले में कोरिया की स्कूल में ये घटना हुई। कोरिया के स्कूल बी.आर.एजुकेशन अकादमी में दोनों बच्चियों के कपड़े उतरवाए गए और उनकी बेईज्जती की गई।
शिकायत मिलने के बाद पुलिस ने कार्रवाई करते हुए स्कूल के प्रिंसिपल और एक शिक्षक को हिरासत में ले लिया है।
पुलिस ने पीड़ित बच्चों के पिता की शिकायत के बाद ये कदम उठाया।
