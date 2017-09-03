Download App
kavya kavya

पीयूष गोयल को रेल, गडकरी को मिल सकता है रक्षा मंत्रालय

शशिधर पाठक

Updated Sun, 03 Sep 2017 12:32 PM IST
+बाद में पढ़ें
as per sources piyush goyal take a charge of railway nitin gadkari will be a defence minister

nitin gadkari

 कैबिनेट में हुए विस्तार के बाद रेल मंत्रालय की कमान पीयूष गोयल के हाथों में जाने की उम्मीद है। जबकि नितिन गडकरी को रक्षा मंत्रालय का प्रभार दिया जा सकता है।
सूत्रों के अनुसार पीयूष को ऊर्जा मंत्रालय और सोलर पैनल पर बेहतरीन काम करने के तोहफे के रूप में रेल मंत्रालय  दिया जा रहा है।  जबिक लंबे समय से रक्षा मंत्रालय का कार्यभार अरूण जेटली के हाथों में है। मनोहर पर्रिकर के गोवा का मुख्यमंत्री बनाए जाने के बाद रक्षा मंत्रालय अरूण जेटली के जिम्मे था। 
 

रविवार को हुए नए कैबिनेट फेरबदल में चार मौजूदा मंत्रियों को प्रमोट किया गया है।  शपथ ग्रहण के तुरंत बाद ही रेल मंत्री  सुरेश प्रभु का ट्वीट यह बताता है कि उन्होंने रेल मंत्रालय को बाय बाय कह दिया है।
 

