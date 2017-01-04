आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान

अन्ना की चीनी सहकारी उद्योग घोटाले पर सीबीआई जांच की मांग

{"_id":"586c28db4f1c1bdd69158830","slug":"anna-seeks-cbi-probe-into-sugar-coop-factories-scam","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u094d\u0928\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u091a\u0940\u0928\u0940 \u0938\u0939\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0909\u0926\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0917 \u0918\u094b\u091f\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0938\u0940\u092c\u0940\u0906\u0908 \u091c\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0902\u0917","category":{"title":"INDIA NEWS","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}

एजेंसी/ मुंबई 

Updated Wed, 04 Jan 2017 04:12 AM IST
+बाद में पढ़ें
Anna seeks CBI Probe into sugar coop factories scam

अन्‍ना हजारे

सामाजिक कार्यकर्ता अन्ना हजारे ने बॉम्बे हाईकोर्ट में याचिका दायर कर‘25 हजार करोड़ रुपये के चीनी सहकारी उद्योग घोटाले’ की सीबीआई जांच की मांग की। हजारे ने सीबीआई जांच की मांग करते हुए दो दीवानी जनहित याचिकाएं और एक फौजदारी जनहित याचिका दायर कीं। फौजदारी जनहित याचिका पर 6 जनवरी को न्यायमूर्ति अभय ओका की अध्यक्षता वाली पीठ के सामने सुनवाई होने की संभावना है। 
याचिकाओं में आरोप लगाया गया कि चीनी सहकारी उद्योगों पर पहले ऋण लादकर और फिर इसकी इकाइयों को मामूली दामों पर बेचकर शासन में धोखाधड़ी की गई जिससे सरकार, सहकारी क्षेत्र एवं लोगों को 25 हजार करोड़ रुपये का नुकसान हुआ।
  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

anna hazare bombay hc cbi probe justice abhay oka More ...

स्पॉटलाइट

{"_id":"586b6a7f4f1c1b1c7e158d3c","slug":"dangal-enter-500-crore-club","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"500 \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u094d\u0932\u092c \u092e\u0947\u0902 '\u0926\u0902\u0917\u0932' \u0915\u0940 \u090f\u0902\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0940, \u091f\u0949\u092a 5 \u0932\u093f\u0938\u094d\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u093f\u0930\u094d\u092b \u0906\u092e\u093f\u0930-\u0938\u0932\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u0915\u092c\u094d\u091c\u093e","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}

500 करोड़ के क्लब में 'दंगल' की एंट्री, टॉप 5 लिस्ट में सिर्फ आमिर-सलमान का कब्जा

  • मंगलवार, 3 जनवरी 2017
  • +
dangal enter 500 crore club
{"_id":"586b6f854f1c1b02521593dc","slug":"sonam-officially-announces-about-her-boyfriend-in-social-media","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u094b\u0928\u092e \u0928\u0947 \u0938\u094b\u0936\u0932 \u092e\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0905\u092a\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e, \u092c\u094d\u0935\u0949\u092f\u092b\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0921 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0932\u093f\u0916\u093e \u0916\u093e\u0938 \u0915\u0948\u092a\u094d\u0936\u0928","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}

सोनम ने सोशल मीडिया पर किया अपने प्यार का खुलासा, ब्वॉयफ्रेंड के लिए लिखा खास कैप्शन

  • मंगलवार, 3 जनवरी 2017
  • +
sonam officially announces about her boyfriend in social media
{"_id":"586ba4654f1c1b4d5615929f","slug":"airtel-offer-free-data-for-a-year","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u090f\u092f\u0930\u091f\u0947\u0932 \u0915\u093e \u0936\u093e\u0928\u0926\u093e\u0930 \u0911\u092b\u0930, 1 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0924\u0915 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0917\u093e \u092e\u0941\u092b\u094d\u0924 4G \u0921\u093e\u091f\u093e","category":{"title":"Tip of the Day","title_hn":"\u091f\u093f\u092a\u094d\u0938 \u090f\u0902\u0921 \u091f\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0938","slug":"tip-of-the-day"}}

एयरटेल का शानदार ऑफर, 1 साल तक मिलेगा मुफ्त 4G डाटा

  • मंगलवार, 3 जनवरी 2017
  • +
airtel offer free data for a year
{"_id":"586b74d64f1c1ba378158e54","slug":"tips-to-lighten-yourself-after-overeating","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0916\u093e\u0928\u093e \u0916\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092a\u091a\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0926\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0915\u0924, \u092f\u0947 \u091f\u093f\u092a\u094d\u0938 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0938\u092e\u093e\u0927\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"Fitness","title_hn":"\u092b\u093f\u091f\u0928\u0947\u0938","slug":"fitness"}}

भारी खाना खाने के बाद पचाने में होती है दिक्कत, ये टिप्स करेंगे समाधान

  • मंगलवार, 3 जनवरी 2017
  • +
tips to lighten yourself after overeating
{"_id":"586b4e314f1c1b1c7e158c0a","slug":"bhim-and-paytm-app-which-one-is-better","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0947\u091f\u0940\u090f\u092e \u0914\u0930 \u092d\u0940\u092e \u090f\u092a \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0905\u0902\u0924\u0930, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u094c\u0928 \u0939\u0948 \u091c\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0926\u093e \u092c\u0947\u0939\u0924\u0930","category":{"title":"Mobile Apps","title_hn":"\u092e\u094b\u092c\u093e\u0907\u0932 \u090f\u092a\u094d\u0938","slug":"mobile-apps"}}

पेटीएम और भीम एप में अंतर, जानिए कौन है ज्यादा बेहतर

  • मंगलवार, 3 जनवरी 2017
  • +
bhim-and-paytm-app which one is better

जबर ख़बर

500 Pics : लालू के लाल बने कन्हैया, बजाई बांसुरी

Read More

सपा का 'दंगल'

तीन घंटे मंथन करते रहे मुलायम-अख‌िलेश, रामगोपाल बोले-अब सुलह नहीं

samajwadi feud latest update

Most Read

{"_id":"586a05244f1c1b0b5215839d","slug":"live-samajwadi-party-crisis-is-power-struggle","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935 \u0906\u092f\u094b\u0917 \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u092b\u094d\u0924\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u094c\u091f\u0947 \u092e\u0941\u0932\u093e\u092f\u092e, \u0905\u0916\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936 \u0916\u0947\u092e\u093e \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0917\u093e \u0915\u0932 \u092e\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0924","category":{"title":"INDIA NEWS","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}

चुनाव आयोग के दफ्तर से लौटे मुलायम, अखिलेश खेमा करेगा कल मुलाकात

LIVE Samajwadi Party crisis is power struggle 
  • सोमवार, 2 जनवरी 2017
  • +
{"_id":"586b381e4f1c1ba378158c3c","slug":"live-events-associated-with-the-samajwadi-party","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u092a\u093e\u0908 \u0926\u0902\u0917\u0932: \u092e\u0941\u0932\u093e\u092f\u092e \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0905\u092c \u0905\u0916\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936 \u0916\u0947\u092e\u093e \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u093e EC \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u0938","category":{"title":"INDIA NEWS","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}

सपाई दंगल: मुलायम के बाद अब अखिलेश खेमा पहुंचा EC के पास

Live events associated with the Samajwadi Party
  • मंगलवार, 3 जनवरी 2017
  • +
{"_id":"5867ad094f1c1b7675eee7fb","slug":"pm-modi-addresses-the-nation-on-new-year-eve","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u090f \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u092a\u0930 \u0917\u0930\u0940\u092c\u094b\u0902-\u0915\u093f\u0938\u093e\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0914\u0930 \u092e\u0927\u094d\u092f\u092e\u0935\u0930\u094d\u0917 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092a\u0940\u090f\u092e \u092e\u094b\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0924\u094b\u0939\u092b\u093e","category":{"title":"INDIA NEWS","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}

नए साल पर गरीबों-किसानों और मध्यमवर्ग के लिए पीएम मोदी का तोहफा

PM Modi Addresses The Nation on new year eve
  • शनिवार, 31 दिसंबर 2016
  • +
{"_id":"58682e794f1c1b255eeed672","slug":"prime-minister-played-the-biggest-card-before-the-elections-in-five-states","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0927\u093e\u0928\u092e\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u092e\u094b\u0926\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0916\u0947\u0932\u093e \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0926\u093e\u0902\u0935","category":{"title":"INDIA NEWS","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}

पांच राज्यों में चुनाव से पहले PM मोदी का बड़ा दांव

Prime Minister played the biggest card before the elections in five states
  • रविवार, 1 जनवरी 2017
  • +
{"_id":"586b8d794f1c1b4755158477","slug":"amar-ujala-poll-bsp-will-get-benifit-in-up-election-after-issues-in-mulayam-and-akhilesh","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092e\u0930 \u0909\u091c\u093e\u0932\u093e \u092a\u094b\u0932: \u0938\u092a\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0909\u0920\u0947 \u0938\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0938\u0940 \u092c\u0935\u0902\u0921\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0938\u092a\u093e-\u092c\u0940\u091c\u0947\u092a\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0926\u093e ","category":{"title":"INDIA NEWS","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}

अमर उजाला पोल: सपा में उठे सियासी बवंडर से बसपा-बीजेपी को फायदा

amar ujala poll: BSP will get benifit in up election after issues in Mulayam and akhilesh
  • मंगलवार, 3 जनवरी 2017
  • +
{"_id":"58690e8c4f1c1b132ceee5c4","slug":"nsg-website-hacked-defaced-with-derogatory-message-against-pm-modi","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"NSG \u0915\u0940 \u0935\u0947\u092c\u0938\u093e\u0907\u091f \u0939\u0948\u0915: '\u0918\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0918\u0941\u0938\u0915\u0930 \u092e\u093e\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947', \u092a\u0940\u090f\u092e \u092e\u094b\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u092d\u0940 \u0932\u093f\u0916\u0947 \u0905\u092a\u0936\u092c\u094d\u0926","category":{"title":"INDIA NEWS","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}

NSG की वेबसाइट हैक: 'घर में घुसकर मारेंगे', पीएम मोदी को भी लिखे अपशब्द

NSG website hacked defaced with derogatory message against PM Modi
  • रविवार, 1 जनवरी 2017
  • +
LIVE
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top
नाना पाटेकर ने कहा- जिंदगी भर संजय दत्त के साथ काम नहीं करूंगा

नाना पाटेकर ने कहा- जिंदगी भर संजय दत्त के साथ काम नहीं करूंगा

दोस्त की पूर्व गर्लफ्रेंड से नजदीकियां बढ़ाना इस हीरो को पड़ा भारी, चुकानी पड़ी ये कीमत

दोस्त की पूर्व गर्लफ्रेंड से नजदीकियां बढ़ाना इस हीरो को पड़ा भारी, चुकानी पड़ी ये कीमत

करीना कपूर का इनकम टैक्‍स अकाउंट हैक करने वाले काे पुलिस ने पकड़ा

करीना कपूर का इनकम टैक्‍स अकाउंट हैक करने वाले काे पुलिस ने पकड़ा

चमत्कार: अर्थी पर लिटाते ही चलने लगीं बुजुर्ग महिला की सांसें

चमत्कार: अर्थी पर लिटाते ही चलने लगीं बुजुर्ग महिला की सांसें

﻿