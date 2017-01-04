बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
अन्ना की चीनी सहकारी उद्योग घोटाले पर सीबीआई जांच की मांग
सामाजिक कार्यकर्ता अन्ना हजारे ने बॉम्बे हाईकोर्ट में याचिका दायर कर‘25 हजार करोड़ रुपये के चीनी सहकारी उद्योग घोटाले’ की सीबीआई जांच की मांग की। हजारे ने सीबीआई जांच की मांग करते हुए दो दीवानी जनहित याचिकाएं और एक फौजदारी जनहित याचिका दायर कीं। फौजदारी जनहित याचिका पर 6 जनवरी को न्यायमूर्ति अभय ओका की अध्यक्षता वाली पीठ के सामने सुनवाई होने की संभावना है।
याचिकाओं में आरोप लगाया गया कि चीनी सहकारी उद्योगों पर पहले ऋण लादकर और फिर इसकी इकाइयों को मामूली दामों पर बेचकर शासन में धोखाधड़ी की गई जिससे सरकार, सहकारी क्षेत्र एवं लोगों को 25 हजार करोड़ रुपये का नुकसान हुआ।
