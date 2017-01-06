आपका शहर Close

अमर उजाला पोल: धोनी ने कप्तानी छोड़ने का सही फैसला लिया

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला, दिल्ली

Updated Fri, 06 Jan 2017 05:04 PM IST
Amarujala Poll: readers find Dhoni's decision of leaving captaincy correct
टीम इंडिया के टी-20 और वनडे कप्तान महेंद्र सिंह धोनी ने टीम इंडिया की कप्तानी से इस्तीफा दे दिया है।क्रिकेट प्रेमियों को अब कैप्टन कूल यानी महेंद्र सिंह धोनी की कप्तानी देखने को नहीं मिलेगी।
बुधवार को बीसीसीआई ने धोनी के इस हैरान कर देने वाले कदम का एलान किया। इसी के साथ धोनी की कप्तानी के शानदार सफर का सिलसिला भी थम गया है। महेंद्र सिंह धोनी के इस्तीफे पर हमने पाठकों से सवाल पूछा था कि टी-20 और वनडे कप्तानी छोड़ने का एमएस धोनी का फैसला सही है?

इस पर कुल 9698 मत पड़े। इसमें से 6548 मत 'हां' के लिए मत पड़े और 67.52% पाठकों ने धोनी के फैसले को सही ठहराया। वहीं 'नहीं' के लिए 2924 पाठकों ने मत दिया जो  30.15% रहा। इसके अलावा 226 पाठकों ने 'कह नहीं सकते' के जवाब को सही माना। जोकि 2.33% रहा।
Write a Comment | View Comments

﻿