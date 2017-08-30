Download App
kavya kavya

अमर उजाला पोल: डोकलाम पर जीत के लिए PM मोदी को दिया जाना चाहिए क्रेडिट

amarujala.com- Presented by: मोहित

Updated Wed, 30 Aug 2017 08:02 PM IST
Amarujala Poll: PM modi deserve full credit for Doklam diplomacy 
चीन के साथ डोकलाम को लेकर पिछले 2 महीने से ज्यादा चला आ रहा विवाद आखिरकार खत्म हो गया। इस पर कहा जा रहा है कि ब्रिक्स सम्मेलन से पहले यह भारत की बड़ी जीत है। वही कांग्रेस नेता शशि थरूर ने साफ कहा है कि इसका श्रेय पीएम मोदी को जाता है।
 थरूर ने अपने बयान में कहा है कि विदेश मंत्रालय, उसका स्टाफ और पीएम के पूरे ऑफिस को इस बड़ी जीत का क्रेडिट दिया जाना चाहिए। ये सभी लोग तारीफ के काबिल हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि विदेश मंत्रालय को उसकी कूटनीति के लिए बधाई जिसने डोकलाम में चीन की सेना को पीछे हटने पर मजबूर कर दिया। भारत की रणनीति की वजह से ही चीनी सैनिक अपनी सीमा में वापस लौट गए।

इसी विषय पर अमर उजाला डॉट कॉम ने ऑनलाइन पोल में अपने पाठकों से सवाल पूछा था 'डोकलाम पर जीत के लिए कांग्रेस नेता शशि थरूर ने पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी को क्रेडिट दिया, क्य आप भी इससे सहमत हैं?' 

पोल के जवाब में हमें कुल 15044 वोट मिले। इनमें 83.54 फीसदी (12568 वोट) पाठकों ने हां में जवाब देते हुए कहा कि इसका क्रेडिट पीएम मोदी को दिया जाना चाहिए। जबकि 14.92 फीसदी (2244 वोट) पाठकों ने माना कि पीएम को इसका क्रेडिट नहीं दिया जा सकता। वहीं 1.54 फीसदी (232 वोट) पाठकों ने इस मुद्दे पर कोई राय जाहिर करने में असमर्थता जताई। 

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Amarujala Hindi News APP
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

