अमर उजाला पोलः अमेरिकी चेतावनी के बावजूद नहीं सुधरेगा पाक, आतंकी संगठनों पर नहीं करेगा कार्रवाई

Updated Fri, 08 Sep 2017 08:04 PM IST
Amar Ujala Poll: Pakistan will not take action against terrorist organisations after US warning
पाकिस्तान को आतंकवादियों की पनाहगाह करार देने वाला अमेरिका लगातार पाकिस्तान पर आतंकवाद पर लगाम लगाने के लिए जोर दे रहा है। बुधवार को अमेरिका ने कहा कि पाकिस्तान को इस बात पर अपने नजरिये को बदलना चाहिए कि आतंकी संगठन उसकी जमीन का प्रयोग नहीं कर रहे हैं। उसे आतंकियों पर कार्रवाई करनी चाहिए। 
पाकिस्तान पर आरोप लगाए जाते रहें हैं कि वह आतंकवादियों को बढ़ावा देता है। इन आतंकियों संगठनों में लश्कर और जैश ए मौहम्मद शामिल हैं। अमेरिका इन पर कार्रवाई के लिए पाक पर दबाव बना रहा है। वहीं ऐसा पहली बार हुआ है जब ब्रिक्स समिट में पाकिस्तान को पाक आधारित आतंकी संगठनों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई करने के लिए कहा गया है। 

इस पर अमर उजाला डॉट.कॉम ने पोल कराया और पाठकों से सवाल पूछा कि 'क्या अमेरिका चेतावनी के बाद पाकिस्तान अपने आतंकी संगठनों पर कार्रवाई करेगा?' इस सवाल के जवाब में पाठकों ने बढ़-चढ़कर हिस्सा लिया। 

कुल 10152 पाठकों ने पोल में हिस्सा लिया। पोल में 16.33 फीसदी यानि 1658 पाठकों ने माना कि पाकिस्तान आतंकी संगठनों पर कार्रवाई करेगा। जबकि 77.43 फीसदी यानि 7861 पाठक उपरोक्त सवाल से सहमत नहीं हुए। वहीं, 6.24 फीसदी यानि 633 पाठकों ने कह नहीं सकते विकल्प को चुना।

पिता जज थे बेटा बना वकील, 628 को उम्रकैद, 37 को दिलाई फांसी की सजा
Read More

पाकिस्तान को फटकार

अमेरिका ने पाकिस्तान को लगाई फटकार, कहा- आतंकी संगठनों पर नजरिया बदलें-कार्रवाई करें

America said, Pakistan must change approach towards terror groups, take decisive action

Most Read

कुर्बानी के बजाय बकरे वाला केक काटकर मनाई ईद

Muslim Rashtriya Manch members celebrate EidAlAdha by cutting a cake
  शनिवार, 2 सितंबर 2017
  • +

नवरत्न से लैस हुई मोदी सरकार, जानिए किसे मिला कौन-सा मंत्रालय

list of new portfolio of union cabinet ministers
  सोमवार, 4 सितंबर 2017
  • +

ब्लू व्हेल के एडवांस लेवल में पहुंच गई थी लड़की, हाथ पर मिले दस कट

police rescue a girl who is adict of playing blue whale game in puducherry
  सोमवार, 4 सितंबर 2017
  • +

केंद्रीय कैबिनेट में दो IAS सहित इनको मिली जगह, जानिए सभी का प्रोफाइल

nine new faces with two IAS will be sworn in as the minister's
  रविवार, 3 सितंबर 2017
  • +

कैबिनेट फेरबदल: मोदी के दांव ने फिर चौंकाया, जिनके जाने की थी चर्चा उन्हें मिली तरक्की

PM narendra modi stakes and experiment again surprised in Cabinet reshuffle
  रविवार, 3 सितंबर 2017
  • +

मंत्रालय बदले जाने पर बोले प्रभु- रेलवे से वाणिज्य मंत्रालय डिमोशन नहीं

modi cabinet reshuffle suresh prabhu is happy with commerce ministry
  रविवार, 3 सितंबर 2017
  • +
