अमर उजाला पोल: सरकार जवानों की समस्याओं को लेकर गंभीर नहीं

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला, दिल्ली

Updated Sat, 14 Jan 2017 06:09 PM IST
amar ujala poll: Government is not serious for soldiers problems
सेना और सरकार के भ्रष्टाचार की पोल खोलते सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रहे जवानों के वीडियो देखकर देश की ज्यादातर जनता आहत है। अमूमन यही कहा जाता है कि सेना की नौकरी में सबसे ज्यादा सुविधाओं का खयाल रखा जाता है, लेकिन कितना रखा जाता है, यह अब किसी से पूछने की जरूरत नहीं। अमर उजाला डॉट कॉम ने ऑनलाइन पोल के जरिए पाठकों से इस बेहद मार्मिक और संवेदनशील मुद्दे पर राय लेनी चाही। ऑनलाइन पोल में सवाल पूछा गया कि क्या सरकार जवानों की समस्याओं को लेकर गंभीर है?
सबसे ज्यादा 51.78 फीसदी (3786) लोगों ने कहा कि सरकार जवानों की समस्याओं को लेकर गंभीर नहीं है। हालांकि सरकार के समर्थन में भी लोगों की तादात कम नहीं है। 45.49 फीसदी (3326) पाठकों का मानना है कि सरकार जवानों की समस्याओं के लेकर गंभीर है।

वहीं, 2.72 फीसदी (199) पाठकों ने कहा कि वे इस बारे में कुछ भी कह नहीं सकते हैं। पोल में कुल 7311 पाठकों ने हिस्सा लिया।
﻿