अमर उजाला पोल: सपा से गठबंधन यूपी चुनाव में कांग्रेस को देगा फायदा
Updated Wed, 18 Jan 2017 05:30 PM IST
उत्तर प्रदेश विधानसभा चुनाव के लिए समाजवादी पार्टी समेत सभी पार्टियों जोरों से तैयारी कर रही हैं। एक तरफ सपा में उठी कलह का अंत दिखा तो दूसरी तरफ उसके कांग्रेस के साथ गठबंधन के रास्ते भी साफ होते दिख रहे हैं।
सपा और कांग्रेस के गठबंधन की कयास इससे भी दूर हो रही हैं क्योंकि यूपी चुनाव में कांग्रेस के चुनाव प्रभारी गुलाम नबी आजाद ने बड़ा बयान दिया। उन्होंने कांग्रेस और सपा के गठबंधन पर कहा कि ये हो भी सकता है। उन्होंने यहां तक कह दिया कि अखिलेश के नेतृत्व में बीजेपी के खिलाफ कांग्रेस-सपा से गठबंधन करेगी।
लेकिन इस गठबंधन की बात फैलते ही कांग्रेस में नाराजगी का माहौल दिखने लगा है। कांग्रेस से मुख्यमंत्री पद की दावेदार शीला दीक्षित ने कहा, गठबंधन में दो सीएम उम्मीदवार नहीं हो सकते। अब मैं मुख्यमंत्री पद की उम्मीदवार नहीं हूं। उन्होंने कहा कि अखिलेश के समर्थन में आयोग के फैसले का स्वागत करती हूं। शीला ने बीजेपी पर निशाना साधा और कहा कि भाजपा एक साम्प्रदायिक पार्टी है।
कांग्रेस के सपा से हाथ मिलने पर यूपी चुनाव में और सस्पेंस बन गया है। इसी पर अमर उजाला डॉट कॉम ने पोल किया। पोल में सवाल पूछा, 'यूपी चुनाव: गठबंधन करने से इन दोनों पार्टियों में किसे ज्यादा फायदा होगा?'
पोल में कुल 8,247 पाठकों ने हिस्सा लिया। सबसे अधिक 52.95 फीसदी यानि 4,367 पाठकों ने माना कि इससे कांग्रेस को फायदा होगा। वहीं 47.05 फीसदी यानि 3,880 पाठकों ने माना कि इससे सपा को फायदा होगा।
शुक्रवार, 13 जनवरी 2017
