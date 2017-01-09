आपका शहर Close

अमर उजाला पोल: पार्टी और चुनाव चिंह पर अखिलेश का दावा उचित

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला, दिल्ली

Updated Mon, 09 Jan 2017 05:26 PM IST
amar ujala poll: Akhilesh's owernership on election symbol is right
समाजवादी पार्टी में उठे सियासी भवंडर में नया मोड़ आ गया है। मुख्यमंत्री अखिलेश यादव ने दो तिहाई सांसदों, तीन चौथाई से ज्यादा विधायकों और इतने ही प्रतिनिधियों के शपथ पत्र को चुनाव आयोग में दाखिल करके अपना दबदबा कायम कर दिया। 
इतना ही नहीं सपा के संस्थापक मुलायम सिंह यादव के नजदीकी भी अखिलेश के गुट में शामिल हो गए हैं। भले ही ये साइकल का चिंह किसके पास रहेगा इसका फैसला बाद में हो, लेकिन कार्यकर्ताओं और नेताओं में इसका फैसला हो गया है। जहां अधिकतर विधायक अखिलेश के साथ है वहीं 24 से 15 सांसद भी उनके सपोर्ट में हैं।

अखिलेश गुट ने 4700 से ज्यादा डेलीगेट्स के हलफनामे दाखिल करके निचले स्तर पर पार्टी की पकड़ साबित की है। बता दें कि चिंह की लड़ाई दिन-ब-दिन गरमा रही है। इसी पर अमर उजाला डॉट कॉम ने पोल किया। पोल में सवाल पूछा गया, कि क्या समाजवादी पार्टी और साइकिल चुनाव चिन्ह पर अखिलेश का दावा करना उचित है?

कुल 10,021 पाठकों ने पोल में हिस्सा लिया। सबसे अधिक 66.75 फीसदी यानि 6,689 पाठकों ने माना कि अखिलेश एक सुलझे हुए नेता हैं और उनका सपा और चिंह पर दावा करना उचित है। वहीं 30.25 फीसदी यानि 3,031 पाठकों ने माना कि अखिलेश को मुलायम सिंह के निर्देशों का पालन करना चाहिए क्योंकि उन्हीं ने इस पार्टी को शुरू किया था। वहीं  3 फीसदी यानि 301  पाठकों ने कह नहीं सकते विकल्प को चुना।
सपा का दंगल

मुख्यमंत्री अखिलेश ने साबित किया वही हैं सपा के 'बॉस'

akhilesh yadav proves he is the boss of SP.

