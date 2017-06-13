बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
अमर उजाला पोलः 90 फीसदी लोगों ने माना राजनीतिक स्वार्थ के लिए सेना पर आरोप लगाते हैं राजनेता
Updated Tue, 13 Jun 2017 08:04 PM IST
अमर उजाला पोल
आर्मी चीफ को सड़क का गुंडा बताने संबंधी पूर्व सांसद संदीप दीक्षित की विवादास्पद टिप्पणी पर भाजपा ने कांग्रेस पर तीखा हमला बोला। इस टिप्पणी को सेना का अपमान और मनोबल गिराने वाला बयान बताते हुए भाजपा ने कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष सोनिया गांधी से माफी मांगने की मांग की है।
गौरतलब है कि कांग्रेस नेता और पूर्व सांसद संदीप दीक्षित से जब मीडिया ने पाकिस्तानी सेना प्रमुख कमर जावेद बाजवा की सीमा पर बयानबाजी के संदर्भ में सवाल किए, तो उन्होंने जनरल रावत को 'सड़क का गुंडा' कह दिया। जबकि कांग्रेस पार्टी ने संदीप दीक्षित के बयान का समर्थन नहीं किया है। हालांकि, बयान देने के कुछ देर बाद ही संदीप दीक्षित ने माफी मांग ली। उन्होंने कहा, 'मुझे वास्तव में लग रहा है कि मैंने गलत कह दिया। इसलिए मैं इसपर माफी मांगता हूं और अपना बयान वापस लेता हूं।
इस पर अमर उजाला डॉट.कॉम ने पोल कराया और पाठकों से सवाल पूछा कि 'क्या आपको भी लगता है कि राजनीतिक स्वार्थ के लिए सेना पर आरोप लगाते हैं राजनेता?' इस सवाल के जवाब में पाठकों ने बढ़-चढ़कर हिस्सा लिया।
कुल 12,361 पाठकों ने पोल में हिस्सा लिया। पोल में सबसे अधिक 68.6 फीसदी यानि 11,201 पाठकों का मानना है कि राजनेता राजनीतिक स्वार्थ के लिए सेना पर आरोप लगाते हैं। 7.37 फीसदी यानि 911 पाठकों ने माना राजनेता राजनीतिक स्वार्थ के लिए सेना पर आरोप नहीं लगाते हैं। वहीं, 2.01 फीसदी यानि 249 पाठकों ने कह नहीं सकते विकल्प को चुना।
