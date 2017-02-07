बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
'जॉली एलएलबी-2': अक्षय कुमार की बढ़ी मुस्किलें, कोर्ट पहुंचा मामला
{"_id":"5899d6434f1c1bc055379415","slug":"akshay-kumar-to-be-present-in-court-for-jolly-llb2","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u091c\u0949\u0932\u0940 \u090f\u0932\u090f\u0932\u092c\u0940-2': \u0905\u0915\u094d\u0937\u092f \u0915\u0941\u092e\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0922\u093c\u0940 \u092e\u0941\u0938\u094d\u0915\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0902, \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u093e \u092e\u093e\u092e\u0932\u093e","category":{"title":"INDIA NEWS","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
Updated Tue, 07 Feb 2017 07:50 PM IST
अक्षय कुमार
राजस्थान में हिरण शिकार और अवैध हथियार इस्तेमाल मामले में फिल्मी सितारे सलमान खान के बाद अब अक्षय कुमार व अन्नू कपूर को अदालत में हाजिर होना पड़ेगा। जयपुर की एक अदालत ने फिल्म ‘जॉली एलएलबी2’ के ट्रेलर में वकीलों व अदालत को लेकर आपत्ति टिप्पणियों को लेकर अक्षय व अन्नू को तलब किया है।
जयपुर स्थित सांगानेर स्थित अतिरिक्त मुख्य महानगर मजिस्ट्रेट क्रम 20 ने अक्षय अक्षय व अभिनेता अनू कपूर को कानून का उल्लंघन करने के आरोप में अदालत में अगली सुनवाई की तारीख 10 मार्च को हाजिर होने के आदेश दिए हैं। अधिवक्ता टीकमचंद शर्मा की ओर से कोर्ट में दायर याचिका पर सुनवाई करते हुए अदालत ने यह आदेश दिया।
परिवादी के अनुसार अक्षय ने इस फिल्म में वकीलों व अदालत की गरिमा के खिलाफ टिप्पणियां की हैं। ट्रेलर में जो दृश्य दिखाए गए हैं, वो भारतीय दंड़ संहिता की धारा 499 के अनुसार गैर कानूनी है। परिवाद में बतौर वकील अक्षय को अदालत पर गंभीर टिप्पणियां करते व जज की डायस पर चढ़ते हुए दिखाया गया है। आज तक कोई वकील इस तरह डायस पर नहीं चढ़ा है।
