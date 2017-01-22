बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
अखिलेश ने खेला जाति कार्ड, इनके सहारे सत्ता वापसी की उम्मीद
Updated Sun, 22 Jan 2017 12:03 AM IST
समाजवादी पार्टी में उठापटक के बाद अखिलेश यादव जाति कार्ड के जरिए सत्ता वापसी की उम्मीद में दिख रहे हैं। चुनाव से पहले अखिलेश ने यूपी के 17 पिछड़ी जातियों को अनुसूचित जाति में शामिल करने का प्रस्ताव कैबिनेट में पास कर जाति कार्ड खेला था। वहीं अब प्रत्याशियों के चयन में भी इसका असर साफ दिख रहा है।
सपा मुस्लिमों व यादवों को साधने के साथ ही पिछड़ों, अति पिछड़ों को भी जोड़ना चाहती है। पार्टी ने प्रत्याशियों की पहली सूची में पिछड़ी जातियों में कुर्मी, गुर्जर, जाट व लोधों को प्रतिनिधित्व दिया है। शाक्य, मांझी, कुशवाहा और सिखों को भी एक-एक टिकट दिया गया है।
पिछड़ी जातियों में 9 कुर्मी, 8 गुर्जर और 6 जाट प्रत्याशी बनाए गए हैं। लोध जाति के 5 उम्मीदवार हैं। कुशवाहा, शाक्य, मांझी को एक-एक सीट दी गई है। वैश्य समाज के 10 और दो कायस्थ उम्मीदवार हैं।
अखिलेश यादव, मुख्यमंत्री उत्तर प्रदेश
मुस्लिम-56
दलित-39
यादव-27
क्षत्रिय 25
ब्राह्मण-11
वैश्य-10
कुर्मी-09
जाट-06
गुर्जर-08
लोध-05
कायस्थ-02
शाक्य-01
मांझी-01
सिख-01
कुशवाहा-01
अन्य-06
