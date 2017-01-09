आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान

सपा में चल रहे सियासी उठापटक से परेशान अखिलेश समर्थक ने दम तोड़ा

ब्यूरो/ अमर उजाला, रामपुर

Updated Mon, 09 Jan 2017 04:21 AM IST
+बाद में पढ़ें
Akhilesh supporter died of griefshock over the ongoing political in SP
समाजवादी पार्टी के अंदर चल रहे सियासी उठापटक से कार्यकर्ता आहत हैं। 30 दिसंबर को अखिलेश के पार्टी से निष्कासन की खबर टीवी पर देखकर पचास वर्षीय सपा कार्यकर्ता जाकिर हुसैन की हालत बिगड़ गई थी। उनको बरेली के एक अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया था, लेकिन हालत में सुधार नहीं हुआ। रविवार को जाकिर हुसैन ने दम तोड़ दिया। जिससे परिवार में कोहराम मच गया।
 
नगर के मोहल्ला नसीराबाद निवासी सपा कार्यकर्ता जाकिर हुसैन (50) मेलों और उर्स में स्टॉल लगाकर गुब्बारों पर बंदूक से निशाना लगवाकर अपनी गुजर बसर करते थे। परिजनों के मुताबिक 30 जनवरी को उस समय टीवी देखते हुए हालत बिगड़ गई थी, जब सीएम अखिलेश यादव को राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष मुलायम सिंह यादव ने सपा से छह साल के निष्कासित कर दिया था। 

जिस पर जाकिर की हालत बिगड़ गई। परिवार वालों ने उनको बरेली के एक अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया था। सपा कार्यकर्ता कई दिनों से जिंदगी और मौत से जूझ रहे थे। इसी बीच वो कोमा में चले गए थे। हालत में सुधार न होने पर शनिवार को डॉक्टरों ने हाथ खड़े कर दिए थे। परिवार वाले उनको अपने घर ले आए। रविवार को जाकिर ने दम तोड़ दिया। जिससे उनकी मौत पर परिवार में कोहराम मच गया है। 

बताते हैं कि जाकिर हुसैन ने पिछली बसपा सरकार में आजम खां के नेतृत्व में रामपुर में हुए जेल भरो आंदोलन में गिरफ्तारी दी थी। सपा कार्यकर्ता की मौत पर स्थानीय सपाइयों ने शोक जताया। वहीं सपा नेता इकरार हुसैन का कहना है कि जाकिर की मौत का सभी को दु:ख है और आला नेताओं को जानकारी दी जाएगी।
  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

election election 2017 assembly election 2017 up election 2017 More ...

स्पॉटलाइट

सर्वेः पेरिस में एक चौथाई लोग करते हैं ग्रुप सेक्स

  • रविवार, 8 जनवरी 2017
  • +
One of every 6 swap sex partner in Paris

करण जौहर के 'गे' होने पर उठा सवाल, बताया सच!

  • रविवार, 8 जनवरी 2017
  • +
karan johar reveals about his sexual orientation

हिंदू होने के कारण इस एक्ट्रेस को उतार दिया गया फ्लाइट से, देखें वीडियो

  • रविवार, 8 जनवरी 2017
  • +
payal rohatgi said that she was offloaded from flight as she is hindu

Bigg Boss : स्वामी का दावा सलमान को मारा थप्पड़, शो छोड़ सकते हैं सलमान खान

  • रविवार, 8 जनवरी 2017
  • +
salman khan may quit the show bigg boss

लड़कियों की सेल्फी को हॉट बनाने वाले ऐप से चोरी हो सकती है पर्सनल चीजें, जानिए बचने का उपाय

  • रविवार, 8 जनवरी 2017
  • +
Youngsters are using these apps which could be a security threat

जबर ख़बर

500 मानव शरीर के अंदर मिला नया अंग, वैज्ञानिकों को भी अब तक नहीं था पता

Read More

सपा का दंगल

मुख्यमंत्री अखिलेश ने साबित किया वही हैं सपा के 'बॉस'

akhilesh yadav proves he is the boss of SP.

Most Read

नहीं रहे मशहूर अभिनेता ओमपुरी, 66 साल की उम्र में हार्ट अटैक से निधन

Veteran actor ompuri ji is no more 
  • शुक्रवार, 6 जनवरी 2017
  • +

क्यों न टाला जाए आम बजट! EC ने सरकार से मांगा जवाब

ECI has sought Cabinet Secretary's reply on opposition plea to postpone budget presentation date
  • शनिवार, 7 जनवरी 2017
  • +

अखिलेश से बोले मुलायम, 'रामगोपाल का साथ छोड़ दो'

mulayam says RamGopal are the biggest obstacle on the way of reconciliation
  • शनिवार, 7 जनवरी 2017
  • +

अमर सिंह को फिर से जेड श्रेणी सुरक्षा

Amar Singh gets Z-category central security again
  • रविवार, 8 जनवरी 2017
  • +

अखिलेश की ताकत देख घबराया मुलायम खेमा, घंटों की माथापच्ची

Akhilesh supporters gives tension to Mulayam group
  • गुरुवार, 5 जनवरी 2017
  • +

चुनाव आयोग के दफ्तर से लौटे मुलायम, अखिलेश खेमा करेगा कल मुलाकात

LIVE Samajwadi Party crisis is power struggle 
  • सोमवार, 2 जनवरी 2017
  • +
LIVE
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top
बना है शुभ योग, जानिए आपके लिए कितना शुभ रहेगा आज का दिन

बना है शुभ योग, जानिए आपके लिए कितना शुभ रहेगा आज का दिन

फटी एड़ियों को कोमल बनाएगा सेंधा नमक, ऐसे करें इस्तेमाल

फटी एड़ियों को कोमल बनाएगा सेंधा नमक, ऐसे करें इस्तेमाल

इस बच्चे के माथे पर है दिल का निशान, नर्स ने डिलवरी के तुरंत बाद ली सेल्फी

इस बच्चे के माथे पर है दिल का निशान, नर्स ने डिलवरी के तुरंत बाद ली सेल्फी

ओम पुरी की मौत से अधूरी रह गईं उनकी ये फिल्में

ओम पुरी की मौत से अधूरी रह गईं उनकी ये फिल्में

﻿