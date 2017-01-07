आपका शहर Close

एयर इंडिया ने दी सौगात, वीवीआईपी प्लेन में सफर कर सकेंगे यात्री

टीम डिजिटल / अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली

Updated Sat, 07 Jan 2017 12:26 PM IST
Air india give a gift to passenger, VVIP plane will be able for all passenger
नए साल पर एयर इंडिया ने दिल्ली-मुंबई और मुंबई-दिल्ली रूट पर यात्रा करने वाले यात्रियों को सौगात दी है। अब इस रुट पर यात्रा करने वाले यात्री उस प्लेन में सफर कर सकेंगे, जिसका इस्तेमाल अभी तक केवल राष्ट्रपति, उप-राष्ट्रपति और पीएम की हवाई यात्रा के लिए किया जाता है।
वीवीआईपी इस प्लेन का इस्तेमाल तब करते हैं, जब उनको काफी लंबी दूरी की यात्रा तय करनी होती है। इससे पहले एयर इंडिया इस प्लेन का इस्तेमाल केवल विदेश यात्रा के लिए करता था। यह पहली बार है, जब कंपनी डोमेस्टिक रुट पर इस तरह की सुविधा यात्रियों को  देने जा रही है।

यात्री ले जा सकेंगे ज्यादा लगेज

टाइम्स ऑफ इंडिया में छपी खबर के अनुसार, इस रूट पर सफर करने वाले यात्री ज्यादा लगेज भी ले जा सकेंगे। इसमें इकोनॉमी क्लास के यात्री 40 किलो और बिजनेस क्लास में सफर करने वाले यात्री 50 किलो तक का सामान फ्री ले जा सकेंगे। अभी अन्य विमानन कंपनियां 15 किलो तक का लगेज ले जाने की अनुमति देती हैं। एयर इंडिया के अन्य विमानों में यह 25 और 35 किलो है।
 
सुबह और शाम के वक्त मिलती है फ्लाइट
