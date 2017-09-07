Can't says if BJP is influencing TN politics, our own members are traitors. Gurumurthy might be the guru for both EPS & OPS: TTV Dinakaran— ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2017
Guv (of Tamil Nadu) said he is closely monitoring the political situation and will look into it but he needs some time: TTV Dinakaran pic.twitter.com/dU25ZYKo5O— ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2017
We met TN Guv & asked him to direct convening of assembly & floor test. We believe this govt has lost majority: TTV Dinakaran in Chennai pic.twitter.com/XgCgMzaUNY— ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2017
