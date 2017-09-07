Download App
तमिलनाडु: राज्यपाल से मिले दिनाकरन, उठाया फ्लोर टेस्ट का मुद्दा

amarujala.com- presented by: मनीष कुमार

Updated Thu, 07 Sep 2017 02:08 PM IST
AIADMK leader TTV Dinakaran meets tamilnadu governer on flor test issue
दो फाड़ में बंट चुकी एआईएडीएमके में उठा घमासान थमने का नाम नहीं ले रहा है। सीएम पनालीसामी का विरोध कर रहे टीटीवी दिनाकरन और उनके सपोर्टिंग विधायक गर्वनर से मिलने के लिए राज भवन पहुंचे हैं। दिनाकरन और उनके साथी नेता लगातार फ्लोर टेस्ट की मांग कर रहे हैं।
तमिलनाडु की राजनीति पर बात करते हुए उन्होंने कहा कि यहां की राजनीति में विवाद के लिए हम बीजेपी को कुछ नहीं कह सकते हैं। हमारे अपनों ने ही हमें धोखा दिया है।
   

इससे पहले दिनाकरन ने तमिलनाडु के मुख्यमंत्री और उपमुख्यमंत्री पर गलत जानकारी फैलाने का आरोप लगाया। उन्होंने कहा कि ये लोग केंद्रीय मंत्रियों से मुलाकात कर रहे हैं और हमारे बारे में सबकों गलत जानकारी दे रहे हैं।
 

पार्टी में जारी उठा-पठक के बीच कई बड़े फैसले लिए गए। गठबंधन में बंधे सीएम पनालीसामी और उप मुख्यमंत्री पनीरसेल्वम ने एआईएडीएमके की तरफ से फैसला लेते हुए वीके शशिकला और दिनाकरन को बाहर का रास्ता दिखा दिया था। इसके अलावा शशिकला द्वारा किए गए सभी फैसलों को भी खत्म कर दिया।

इस फैसले के जवाब में दिनाकरण के सपोर्टर थंगा तमीलसेल्वम ने कहा कि अगर पार्टी ने ऐसा फैसला लिया तो इसकी वजह से दंगे हो सकते हैं। तमिलनाडु पूर्व सीएम जयाललिता की मौत के बाद सियारी लड़ाई का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। 

पहले सीएम के चुनाव और फिर पार्टी में घमासान के चलते तमिलनाडु लगातार सुर्खियों में बना हुआ है। कभी पार्टी के लिए बड़े फैसले लेने वालीं शशिकला बेनामी संपत्ति के आरोप में जेल में हैं और दिनाकरन भ्रष्टाचार के आरोपों का सामना कर रहे हैं।
Your Story has been saved!