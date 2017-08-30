Download App
kavya kavya

दिल्ली पहुंचा AIADMK विवाद, दिनाकरण बोले- CM, डिप्टी सीएम फैला रहे झूठ

amarujala.com- written by: हर्षित गौतम

Updated Wed, 30 Aug 2017 12:58 PM IST
AIADMK dispute ttv dinakaran says, Both CM and Dy CM are spreading false information about us
तमिलनाडु में चल रहा AIADMK का राजनीतिक ड्रामा दिल्ली पहुंच चुका है। ईपीएस-ओपीएस कैम्प और टीटीवी दिनाकरण का धड़ा मंगलवार को राजनीतिक लड़ाई को इलेक्शन कमीशन के दरवाजे तक ले आया।
सीएम और डिप्टी सीएम के धड़े ने जहां इलेक्शन कमिश्नर से मुलाकात के लिए वक्त मांगा तो वहीं टीटीवी दिनाकरण के धड़े ने पोल पैनल को हलफनामा देते हुए कहा कि किसी भी फैसले से पहले उसे जरूर ध्यान में रखा जाए।

बुधवार को दिनाकरण ने तमिलनाडु के मुख्यमंत्री और उपमुख्यमंत्री पर गलत जानकारी फैलाने का आरोप लगाया। उन्होंने कहा कि ये लोग केंद्रीय मंत्रियों से मुलाकात कर रहे हैं और हमारे बारे में सबकों गलत जानकारी दे रहे हैं।

टीटीवी ने कहा कि जो लोग भी ताकत के लिए उधेड़बुन में लगे हैं उन्हें हराया जाना चाहिेए। कुछ हमारी पार्टी के नेता गलत हैं इसलिए अन्य पार्टी के नेताओं को गलत नहीं ठहराया जा सकता।

दरअसल तमिलनाडु के मुख्यमंत्री पनालीसामी और उपमुख्यमंत्री पनीरसेल्वम ने फैसला लेते हुए वी के शशिकला और उनके भतीजे टीटीवी दिनाकरण को पार्टी से बाहर का रास्ता दिखा दिया। इसके अलावा शशिकला द्वारा किए गए सभी फैसलों को भी खत्म कर दिया।

इस फैसले के जवाब में दिनाकरण के सपोर्टर थंगा तमीलसेल्वम ने कहा कि अगर पार्टी ने ऐसा फैसला लिया तो इसकी वजह से दंगे हो सकते हैं। 
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

