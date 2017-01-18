बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
सेना के हर जवान को मिलेगा वर्ल्ड क्लास हेलमेट, 9mm की बुलेट भी होगी बेअसर
Updated Wed, 18 Jan 2017 12:40 PM IST
फाइल फोटो
PC: अमर उजाला
पहली बार सेना के हर जवान को वर्ल्ड क्लास हेलमेट मिलने जा रहा है। हेलमेट सैनिकों के साजों सामान का एक महत्वपूर्ण हिस्सा है, जब वह सैन्य कार्रवाई में हिस्सा लेते हैं। जवानों के लिए हेलमेट जीवन और मृत्यु के बीच अंतर पैदा करता है।
एनडीटीवी की खबर के मुताबिक एक भारतीय कंपनी को नए हेलमेट बनाने का कॉन्ट्रैक्ट मिला है। कानपुर स्थित एमकेयू इंडस्ट्रीज ने सेना के लिए 1.58 लाख हेलमेट बनाने का ठेका 170 से 180 करोड़ में हासिल किया है। नए हेलमेट बनाने का काम शुरू हो चुका है। दो दशक में सेना ने पहली बार इतने व्यापक पैमाने पर हेलमेट बनाने का ऑर्डर दिया है।
एमकेयू इंडस्ट्रीज तीन साल में सेना को नए हेलमेट सप्लाई कर देगी। सैन्य साजों सामान (बुलेटप्रूफ जैकेट और हेलमेट) बनाने में एमकेयू इंडस्ट्रीज विश्व की अग्रणी कंपनी है और दुनिया भर अपने बनाए सामान निर्यात करती है।
नए हेलमेट छोटी दूरी से फायर किए गए 9एमएम के बुलेट को भी झेल सकते हैं। ये मानक अंतरराष्ट्रीय स्तर के हैं। इन्हें ऐसे डिजाइन किया गया है कि सैनिकों के लिए आरामदायक रहे और इनको संचार माध्यमों से जोड़ने में भी काम लिया जा सके।
भारत में बने हेलमेट नहीं हैं आरामदायक
एक दशक पहले भारतीय सेना के एलीट पैरा स्पेशल फोर्सेस को इजरायली ओआर-201 हेलमेट दिए गए थे। हालांकि इंफैंट्री सैनिकों को अभी भी भारत में बने भारी हेलमेट ही यूज करना पड़ता है, जोकि सैन्य ऑपरेशन के दौरान सहज नहीं होता। ऐसे में सैनिकों को बुलेटप्रूफ पटका पहनना पड़ता है।
इस पटके की भी अपनी सीमाएं हैं और सैनिकों को सिर्फ माथे और सिर के पीछे ही सुरक्षा मिल पाती थी। पटका और हेलमेट को मिलाकर कुल वजन 2.5 किलोग्राम का हो जाता है।
पिछले साल मार्च में सरकार ने टाटा एडवांस मैटेरियल्स लिमिटेड के साथ एक आपातकालीन कॉन्ट्रैक्ट साइन किया। इसके तहत 50,000 नए बुलेटप्रूफ जैकेट खरीदे जाने हैं। सालों के बाद हुए इस समझौते ने संसाधनों को लेकर अफसरशाही और सेना के रुख को स्पष्ट कर दिया है। हालांकि सेना इससे भी बढ़िया जैकेट की खरीददारी पर विचार कर रही है। ताकि जवानों को दुश्मनों की गोली और बम से बेहतर सुरक्षा दे सके।
शुक्रवार, 13 जनवरी 2017
