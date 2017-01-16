आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान

सुषमा स्वराज के बाद अब शक्तिकांत दास ने अमेजन को लगाई फटकार

एजेंसी/ नई दिल्ली

Updated Mon, 16 Jan 2017 11:07 AM IST
+बाद में पढ़ें
after sushma swaraj this time shaktikanta das raps at amazon

शक्तिकांत दास, आर्थिक मामलों के सचिवPC: ANI

आर्थिक मामलों के सचिव शक्तिकांत दास ने रविवार को ऑनलाइन शॉपिंग साइट अमेजन से कहा कि वह भारतीय चिन्हों और प्रतीकों को लेकर लापरवाह न रहे। साथ ही उन्होंने चेतावनी दी कि ऐसे विवाद से नुकसान उसी को होगा। दास ने एक ट्वीट कर अमेजन को यह नसीहत दी। 
इसके बाद एक अन्य ट्वीट में उन्होंने कहा कि अमेजन को लेकर टिप्पणी उन्होंने भारत के एक नागरिक की हैसियत से की है, क्योंकि वह गहराई से ऐसा महसूस कर रहे थे। इस बारे में किसी अन्य तरह के कयास नहीं लगाए जाने चाहिए। पिछले सप्ताह अमेजन की साइट पर तिरंगा जैसा पायदान बेचे जाने का मामला सामने आया था। 

भारत की ओर से जताए गए विरोध के बाद हालांकि कंपनी ने अपनी कनाडियाई वेबसाइट से उक्त उत्पाद को हटा दिया था। अमेरिका के सिएटल स्थित अमेजन मुख्यालय के प्रवक्ता ने कहा था कि वेबसाइट पर पायदान नहीं बेचा जाएगा। इस घटना के बाद विदेश मंत्री सुषमा स्वराज को अमेजन पर महत्मा गांधी की तस्वीर वाले चप्पल बेचे जाने की शिकायत मिली। 

कई यूजर्स ने सुषमा को टैग करते हुए शिकायत की कि अमेजन की अमेरिकी वेबसाइट पर महात्मा गांधी की तस्वीर वाले बीच सैंडल बेचे जा रहे हैं। एक तीसरे ट्वीट में दास ने कहा कि सरकार आर्थिक सुधारों, कारोबारी माहौल को सहज बनाने और खुले व्यापार को लेकर प्रतिबद्ध है लेकिन जब हमारे प्रतीकों और चिन्हों की बात सामने आती है तो मामला थोड़ा भावनात्मक हो जाता है।
  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

amazon shaktikanta das shaktikanta das amazon economic affairs secretary More ...

स्पॉटलाइट

सलमान खान के साथ काम कर चुके इस हीरो को अब नहीं मिल रहा काम, हो गया है ये हाल

  • सोमवार, 16 जनवरी 2017
  • +
mohnish behl has no work in bollywood

सोमवार के द‌िन स‌ितारों का संयोग, इन राश‌ि वालों के ल‌िए भाग्यशाली, उठाएं लाभ

  • सोमवार, 16 जनवरी 2017
  • +
daily Rashiphal 16th January

इस साल 10 वीं या 12 वीं की परीक्षा देनी है तो नारद पुराण की यह बातें याद कर लें, अच्छे पर‌िणाम आएंगे

  • सोमवार, 16 जनवरी 2017
  • +
narad puran tips for students

इंग्लैंड के खिलाफ सीरीज में इन बड़े सवालों के जवाब ढूंढेगी टीम इंडिया

  • रविवार, 15 जनवरी 2017
  • +
5 Questions India Need To Find Answers Before Champions Trophy 2017

वर्ल्ड कप जीतने वाली टीम इंडिया के खिलाड़ी ने फैन का मोबाइल फेंका

  • रविवार, 15 जनवरी 2017
  • +
In Ranji Trophy Final, Gujarat's RP Singh Loses Cool With Fan On Boundary Line

जबर ख़बर

500 दुनिया की सबसे मोटी 500 किलो की महिला के लिए बनेगा मुंबई में स्पेशल हॉस्पिटल

Read More

सोशल मीडिया Vs सेना

आर्मी चीफ बोले, जवानों ने सोशल मीडिया पर शिकायत की तो होगी सजा

Proper channels in place to air grievances, says General Bipin Rawat on the occasion of Army Day

Most Read

पाकिस्तान के सिंध बिना 'अधूरा' है भारत: आडवाणी

India is 'incomplete' without Pakistan's Sindh
  • सोमवार, 16 जनवरी 2017
  • +

यूपी-उत्तराखंड में बीजेपी उम्मीदवारों का हो सकता है ऐलान, बैठक में मोदी करेंगे शिरकत

BJP to declare candidates for UP and Uttrakhand Elections
  • रविवार, 15 जनवरी 2017
  • +

सचिवों के काम से नाराज हैं पीएम मोदी, बीच में ही प्रजेंटेशन छोड़ चल दिए

upset prime minister Narendra Modi walks out of presentation
  • शनिवार, 14 जनवरी 2017
  • +

ओम पुरी की मौत की जांच में आया नया मोड़, मुंबई क्राइम ब्रांच ने भी शुरू की जांच

turning point in the investigation OF Om Puri's death
  • शुक्रवार, 13 जनवरी 2017
  • +

VIDEO: तेज बहादुर के बाद अब वायुसेना और CRPF जवान ने बयां किया दर्द

Air Force and CRPF JAWAN'S viral video
  • गुरुवार, 12 जनवरी 2017
  • +

कृषि सेक्टर पर सचिवों की रिपोर्ट से पीएम मोदी नाखुश

PM Unhappy with the presentation made on agriculture
  • सोमवार, 16 जनवरी 2017
  • +
LIVE
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top
Bigg Boss : बिग बॉस के स्टेज पर एकसाथ नाचे सलमान और गोविंदा, जमकर की मस्ती

Bigg Boss : बिग बॉस के स्टेज पर एकसाथ नाचे सलमान और गोविंदा, जमकर की मस्ती

23 साल बाद टीवी पर हो रही है 'चंद्रकांता' की वापसी, बोल्ड लुक में नजर आएंगी नई राजकुमारी

23 साल बाद टीवी पर हो रही है 'चंद्रकांता' की वापसी, बोल्ड लुक में नजर आएंगी नई राजकुमारी

जब बुरे सपने आएं तो अशुभ फल से बचने के ल‌िए करें ये काम

जब बुरे सपने आएं तो अशुभ फल से बचने के ल‌िए करें ये काम

तीन घंटे चार्जिंग पर 120 किमी जाएगी इलेक्ट्रिक कार्गो वैन

तीन घंटे चार्जिंग पर 120 किमी जाएगी इलेक्ट्रिक कार्गो वैन

﻿

Live Score:

NZ217/3

NZ v BAN

Full Card