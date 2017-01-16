बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
सुषमा स्वराज के बाद अब शक्तिकांत दास ने अमेजन को लगाई फटकार
शक्तिकांत दास, आर्थिक मामलों के सचिव
आर्थिक मामलों के सचिव शक्तिकांत दास ने रविवार को ऑनलाइन शॉपिंग साइट अमेजन से कहा कि वह भारतीय चिन्हों और प्रतीकों को लेकर लापरवाह न रहे। साथ ही उन्होंने चेतावनी दी कि ऐसे विवाद से नुकसान उसी को होगा। दास ने एक ट्वीट कर अमेजन को यह नसीहत दी।
इसके बाद एक अन्य ट्वीट में उन्होंने कहा कि अमेजन को लेकर टिप्पणी उन्होंने भारत के एक नागरिक की हैसियत से की है, क्योंकि वह गहराई से ऐसा महसूस कर रहे थे। इस बारे में किसी अन्य तरह के कयास नहीं लगाए जाने चाहिए। पिछले सप्ताह अमेजन की साइट पर तिरंगा जैसा पायदान बेचे जाने का मामला सामने आया था।
भारत की ओर से जताए गए विरोध के बाद हालांकि कंपनी ने अपनी कनाडियाई वेबसाइट से उक्त उत्पाद को हटा दिया था। अमेरिका के सिएटल स्थित अमेजन मुख्यालय के प्रवक्ता ने कहा था कि वेबसाइट पर पायदान नहीं बेचा जाएगा। इस घटना के बाद विदेश मंत्री सुषमा स्वराज को अमेजन पर महत्मा गांधी की तस्वीर वाले चप्पल बेचे जाने की शिकायत मिली।
कई यूजर्स ने सुषमा को टैग करते हुए शिकायत की कि अमेजन की अमेरिकी वेबसाइट पर महात्मा गांधी की तस्वीर वाले बीच सैंडल बेचे जा रहे हैं। एक तीसरे ट्वीट में दास ने कहा कि सरकार आर्थिक सुधारों, कारोबारी माहौल को सहज बनाने और खुले व्यापार को लेकर प्रतिबद्ध है लेकिन जब हमारे प्रतीकों और चिन्हों की बात सामने आती है तो मामला थोड़ा भावनात्मक हो जाता है।
