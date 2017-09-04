Download App
कैबिनेट फेरबदल के बाद मोदी के नए मंत्रियों के सामने हैं ये चुनौतियां

amarujala.com- presented by: मनीष कुमार

Updated Mon, 04 Sep 2017 01:07 PM IST
after modi cabinet reshuffle these challenges in front of new union ministers

केंद्रीय मंत्रिमंडल में फेरबदल तो हो गया है। कुछ नए मंत्री बने हैं तो कईयों के विभाग बदले गए हैं। सबसे बड़ी चुनौती उन मंत्रियों के सामने है, जिन्हें प्रमोट करके महत्वपूर्ण जिम्मेदारियां दी गइ हैं। मोदी सरकार लोकसभा चुनाव को लेकर गंभीर हो गई है और इसलिए मंत्रालयों में फेरबदल कामकाज के दम पर ही किया गया है। प्रमोशन पाए मंत्रियों और नए चेहरों के सामने कई चैलेंज हैं।

