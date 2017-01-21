बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
व्हाइट हाउस छोड़ने के बाद ओबामा ने खोला फाउंडेशन
{"_id":"5883720b4f1c1b1a6eefdf67","slug":"after-leaving-the-white-house-obama-opened-foundation","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u094d\u0939\u093e\u0907\u091f \u0939\u093e\u0909\u0938 \u091b\u094b\u0921\u093c\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0913\u092c\u093e\u092e\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u0916\u094b\u0932\u093e \u092b\u093e\u0909\u0902\u0921\u0947\u0936\u0928 ","category":{"title":"America","title_hn":"\u0905\u092e\u0947\u0930\u093f\u0915\u093e","slug":"america"}}
Updated Sat, 21 Jan 2017 08:18 PM IST
व्हाइट हाउस छोड़ने के बाद अमेरिका के पूर्व राष्ट्रपति बराक ओबामा और अपनी पत्नी मिशेल ओबामा ने अपना फाउंडेशन शुरू किया है। अपने व्यक्तिगत ट्विटर एकाउंट पर अपने पहले मैसेज में बराक और मिशेल ने कहा कि उन्होंने सारे शहर, देश और दुनिया में परियोजनाओं की सुविधा के लिए एक फाउंडेशन खोला है।
ओबामा ने लिखा, ‘सबको नमस्ते! मूल प्रबंधन में लौटने के लिए। क्या अब ये चीजें जारी हैं! मिशेल और मैं एक त्वरित छुट्टी पर हैं, उसके बाद हम काम पर वापस लौटेंगे। इस बीच में मैं सुनना चाहता हूं कि आप क्या सोच रहे हैं। लिहाजा आप यहां मुझसे अपने विचार साझा कर सकते हैं।’ उन्होंने वेबसाइट ओबामा.ओरजी को लिंक करते हुए यह भी ट्वीट किया कि जहां वह खुद और मिशेल ने एक वीडियो मैसेज रिकॉर्ड किया है। ओबामा ने कहा, ‘व्हाइट हाउस में आठ साल बिताने के बाद मिशेल और मैं अब एक आम नागरिक की तरह आपमें शामिल हूं।
हम आपको तहे दिल से एक बार फिर धन्यवाद देता हूं कि आपने मुझे इस देश की सेवा का अविश्वसनीय विशेषाधिकार दिया, जिसे हम प्यार करते हैं।’ वहीं मिशेल ने लिखा, ‘पहले हम थोड़ा ब्रेक ले रहे हैं। हम अपने परिवार के साथ कुछ विश्राम करेंगे और हम अपने परिवार के साथ कुछ समय बिताएंगे और यह थोड़े समय के लिए है।’ ओबामा ने शुक्रवार को अगले अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप को बैटन सौंप दिया।
Write a Comment | View Comments
स्पॉटलाइट
{"_id":"58833b774f1c1bd376efe503","slug":"shahrukh-khan-coming-to-bigg-boss-house","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Bigg Boss : \u092e\u0928\u0935\u0940\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0905\u0902\u0921\u0947 \u092b\u0941\u0921\u093c\u0935\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0936\u093e\u0939\u0930\u0941\u0916, \u0938\u0932\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0939\u094b \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0930\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}
{"_id":"588348574f1c1bfa7aeff5a9","slug":"natural-ways-of-making-bleach","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0928 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0915\u0943\u0924\u093f\u0915 \u0924\u0930\u0940\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0918\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u092c\u094d\u0932\u0940\u091a, \u0924\u094d\u0935\u091a\u093e \u0915\u094b \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0928\u0941\u0915\u0938\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"Beauty tips","title_hn":"\u092c\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091f\u0940 \u091f\u093f\u092a\u094d\u0938","slug":"beauty-tips"}}
{"_id":"58833daa4f1c1bba76efe481","slug":"weird-game-show-of-japan-where-women-sleeps-cutely","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u094b\u0908 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0917\u0902\u0926\u0947 \u0924\u0930\u0940\u0915\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0909\u0920\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0947, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u091c\u093e\u092a\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u0905\u091c\u0940\u092c \u0917\u0947\u092e \u0936\u094b","category":{"title":"world of wonders","title_hn":"\u0910\u0938\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948","slug":"world-of-wonders"}}
{"_id":"5881fc394f1c1b701befec82","slug":"security-guard-son-becomes-ca-exam-in-first-attempt","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u093f\u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0930\u093f\u091f\u0940 \u0917\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0921 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0947 \u0928\u0947 \u0939\u093e\u0938\u093f\u0932 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0910\u0938\u093e \u092e\u0941\u0915\u093e\u092e, \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u0939\u0940 \u0915\u094b\u0936\u093f\u0936 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0928\u093e \u0938\u0940\u090f","category":{"title":"Success Stories","title_hn":"\u0938\u092b\u0932\u0924\u093e\u090f\u0902","slug":"success-stories"}}
{"_id":"588329494f1c1b9a25eff920","slug":"mistakes-that-most-of-the-women-make-during-periods","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0940\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0921\u094d\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u094c\u0930\u093e\u0928 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u091a\u093e\u0939\u093f\u090f \u092f\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u092e, \u092a\u0921\u093c \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"Fitness","title_hn":"\u092b\u093f\u091f\u0928\u0947\u0938","slug":"fitness"}}
Most Read
{"_id":"5882e48f4f1c1bba76efe201","slug":"once-upon-a-time-trump-mother-come-to-newyork-become-a-maid","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u092d\u0940 \u0928\u094c\u0915\u0930\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u092c\u0928\u0928\u0947 \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u092f\u0949\u0930\u094d\u0915 \u0906\u0908 \u0925\u0940\u0902 \u091f\u094d\u0930\u0902\u092a \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0902","category":{"title":"America","title_hn":"\u0905\u092e\u0947\u0930\u093f\u0915\u093e","slug":"america"}}
{"_id":"5881464b4f1c1be232efe5f0","slug":"obama-calls-pm-narendra-modi-thanks-him-for-strengthening-india-us-relations","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0913\u092c\u093e\u092e\u093e \u0928\u0947 PM \u092e\u094b\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u092b\u094b\u0928 \u0915\u0930 \u0915\u0939\u093e, \u2018\u0936\u0941\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e\u2019","category":{"title":"America","title_hn":"\u0905\u092e\u0947\u0930\u093f\u0915\u093e","slug":"america"}}
शुक्रवार, 20 जनवरी 2017
+
{"_id":"588297944f1c1bc77ceff2c5","slug":"president-obama-s-was-sad-on-last-day-in-office","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u0916\u093f\u0930\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u2018\u0911\u092b\u093f\u0938\u2019 \u091b\u094b\u0921\u093c\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0913\u092c\u093e\u092e\u093e \u0939\u094b \u0917\u090f \u0925\u0947 \u0909\u0926\u093e\u0938","category":{"title":"America","title_hn":"\u0905\u092e\u0947\u0930\u093f\u0915\u093e","slug":"america"}}
{"_id":"5883720b4f1c1b1a6eefdf67","slug":"after-leaving-the-white-house-obama-opened-foundation","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u094d\u0939\u093e\u0907\u091f \u0939\u093e\u0909\u0938 \u091b\u094b\u0921\u093c\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0913\u092c\u093e\u092e\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u0916\u094b\u0932\u093e \u092b\u093e\u0909\u0902\u0921\u0947\u0936\u0928 ","category":{"title":"America","title_hn":"\u0905\u092e\u0947\u0930\u093f\u0915\u093e","slug":"america"}}
{"_id":"587cdccd4f1c1b3603efef2b","slug":"obama-said-pays-the-bills-for-everything-i-broke-the-notion-of-living-on-taxpayers-money","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u0916\u0930\u094d\u091a\u093e \u0938\u092e\u0947\u0924 \u091f\u0949\u092f\u0932\u0947\u091f \u092a\u0947\u092a\u0930 \u0924\u0915 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0940\u092e\u0924 \u0916\u0941\u0926 \u091a\u0941\u0915\u093e\u0908: \u0913\u092c\u093e\u092e\u093e","category":{"title":"America","title_hn":"\u0905\u092e\u0947\u0930\u093f\u0915\u093e","slug":"america"}}
{"_id":"587cdf764f1c1b700defeb2f","slug":"nuclear-deal-with-india-by-the-end-of-2017-expected-completion-us","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u092a\u0930\u092e\u093e\u0923\u0941 \u0915\u0930\u093e\u0930 \u092a\u0942\u0930\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0909\u092e\u094d\u092e\u0940\u0926: \u0905\u092e\u0947\u0930\u093f\u0915\u093e","category":{"title":"America","title_hn":"\u0905\u092e\u0947\u0930\u093f\u0915\u093e","slug":"america"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top