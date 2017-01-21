आपका शहर Close

व्हाइट हाउस छोड़ने के बाद ओबामा ने खोला फाउंडेशन

एजेंसी/वाशिंगटन

Updated Sat, 21 Jan 2017 08:18 PM IST
After leaving the White House Obama opened Foundation
व्हाइट हाउस छोड़ने के बाद अमेरिका के पूर्व राष्ट्रपति बराक ओबामा और अपनी पत्नी मिशेल ओबामा ने अपना फाउंडेशन शुरू किया है। अपने व्यक्तिगत ट्विटर एकाउंट पर अपने पहले मैसेज में बराक और मिशेल ने कहा कि उन्होंने सारे शहर, देश और दुनिया में परियोजनाओं की सुविधा के लिए एक फाउंडेशन खोला है। 
ओबामा ने लिखा, ‘सबको नमस्ते! मूल प्रबंधन में लौटने के लिए। क्या अब ये चीजें जारी हैं! मिशेल और मैं एक त्वरित छुट्टी पर हैं, उसके बाद हम काम पर वापस लौटेंगे। इस बीच में मैं सुनना चाहता हूं कि आप क्या सोच रहे हैं। लिहाजा आप यहां मुझसे अपने विचार साझा कर सकते हैं।’ उन्होंने वेबसाइट ओबामा.ओरजी को लिंक करते हुए यह भी ट्वीट किया कि जहां वह खुद और मिशेल ने एक वीडियो मैसेज रिकॉर्ड किया है। ओबामा ने कहा, ‘व्हाइट हाउस में आठ साल बिताने के बाद मिशेल और मैं अब एक आम नागरिक की तरह आपमें शामिल हूं।

हम आपको तहे दिल से एक बार फिर धन्यवाद देता हूं कि आपने मुझे इस देश की सेवा का अविश्वसनीय विशेषाधिकार दिया, जिसे हम प्यार करते हैं।’ वहीं मिशेल ने लिखा, ‘पहले हम थोड़ा ब्रेक ले रहे हैं। हम अपने परिवार के साथ कुछ विश्राम करेंगे और हम अपने परिवार के साथ कुछ समय बिताएंगे और यह थोड़े समय के लिए है।’ ओबामा ने शुक्रवार को अगले अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप को बैटन सौंप दिया। 
