बैंकों के कर्ज से परेशान होकर 80 फीसदी किसानों ने की खुदकुशी
Updated Sat, 07 Jan 2017 12:43 PM IST
कर्ज से परेशान होकर आत्महत्या करने वाले किसानों की बात जब उठती है तो साहूकारों और महाजनों को अपराधी के तौर पर पेश किया जाता है। साहूकारों और महाजनों पर आरोप लगाया जाता है कि वो कर्ज वसूलने के लिए किसानों को इस कदर परेशान करते हैं कि वो आत्महत्या के लिए मजबूर हो जाते हैं। लेकिन एनसीआरबी के ताजा सर्वे में चौंकाने वाले खुलासे आए हैं।
एनसीआरबी के आकड़े के मुताबिक कर्ज न चुका पाने के कारण खुदकुशी करने वालों किसानों में से 80 फीसदी ने बैंकों से कर्ज लिया था, न कि साहूकार या महाजन से। एनसीआरबी ने बताया कि 2015 में जिन 3000 किसानों ने आत्महत्या कि उनमें से 2,474 किसानों ने बैंको से कर्जा लिया था।
एनसीआरबी के आकड़ों के मुताबिक 2014 के मुताबिक 2015 में किसानों के आत्महत्या करने की दर में 41.7 फीसदी का इजाफा हुआ है। जहां 2014 में 1,163 किसानों ने आत्महत्या की थी वहीं 2015 में 3,097 किसानों ने आत्महत्या की। महाराष्ट्र में सबसे ज्यादा 1,293 किसानों ने आत्महत्या की।
योजना आयोग के पूर्व सदस्य अभिजीत सेन ने बताया कि बैंक लोन वसूलने में लचीला रुख नहीं अपनाते हैं। उन्होंने बताया कि कर्ज वसूलने में माइक्रो फानैन्स कंपनियों का ज्यादा बुरा हाल है। यहां तक कि वो लोन वसूलने के लिए गुडों का भी इस्तेमाल करते हैं।
