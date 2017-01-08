बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
एयरपोर्ट के कस्टम विभाग से 8.5 किलो सोना गायब, FIR दर्ज
Updated Sun, 08 Jan 2017 11:02 PM IST
इंदिरा गांधी अंतरराष्ट्रीय हवाई अड्डे के सीमा शुल्क विभाग के भंडार से 8.5 किलोग्राम सोना गायब होने का मामला सामने आया है। दो करोड़ रुपये से अधिक मूल्य का सोना गायब होने के सिलसिले में केंद्रीय जांच ब्यूरो (सीबीआई) ने मामला दर्ज कर लिया है। सीबीआई सूत्रों ने बताया कि अज्ञात अधिकारियों के खिलाफ आपराधिक साजिश रचने समेत अन्य धाराओं में मामला दर्ज किया गया है।
उन्होंने बताया कि सीमा शुल्क विभाग ने 10 पैकेटों में सोने की जगह कोई अन्य धातु पाए जाने की शिकायत की थी। तस्करों से बरामद सोने के गायब होने की जानकारी के बाद अधिकारियों ने इसकी सीबीआई जांच के आदेश दिए।
वित्त मंत्रालय ने सीबीआई जांच का सुझाव दिया है
पिछले चार साल के दौरान सीमा शुल्क विभाग के भंडार से सोना गायब होने के कई मामले सामने आए हैं। इन सभी मामलों में सोने की जगह कोई अन्य पीली धातु रख दी गई थी। गायब होने का मामला पहले दिल्ली पुलिस को दिया गया था पर इस तरह की घटनाएं जारी रहने के बाद वित्त मंत्रालय ने सीबीआई जांच का सुझाव दिया।
मंत्रालय की निगरानी इकाई भी सीमा शुल्क विभाग के अधिकारियों की संदिग्ध भूमिका की जांच कर रही है। दिल्ली सीमा शुल्क विभाग ने इससे पहले एक आरटीआई के जवाब में बताया था कि उसके भंडार से 23 किलोग्राम से अधिक सोना गायब हुआ है जिसकी कीमत छह करोड़ रुपये से अधिक है।
वित्त मंत्रालय ने सीबीआई जांच का सुझाव दिया है
