आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान

पश्चिम बंगाल गंगासागर मेले में भगदड़, एक महिला समेत 6 लोगों की मौत

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला, दिल्ली

Updated Sun, 15 Jan 2017 07:49 PM IST
+बाद में पढ़ें
6 killed in stampede at Gangasagar Fair

Stampede

पश्चिम बंगाल  में गंगासागर मेले के दौरान भगदड़ की घटना सामने आयी है। इस घटना में एक महिला समेत 6 लोगों की मौत की खबर आ रही है।
साथ ही 11 लोगों के घायल होने की खबर आ रही है। घायलों को रुद्रनगर के अस्पताल में दाखिल कराया गया है।

सूत्रों के अनुसार ये घटना गंगासागर के कोचुबेरिया इलाके में हुई है। प्रशासन ने घटना स्‍थल पर राहत और बचाव कार्य शुरू कर दिया है।
 
  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

gangasagar stampede kolkata gangasagar

स्पॉटलाइट

इंग्लैंड के खिलाफ सीरीज में इन बड़े सवालों के जवाब ढूंढेगी टीम इंडिया

  • रविवार, 15 जनवरी 2017
  • +
5 Questions India Need To Find Answers Before Champions Trophy 2017

वर्ल्ड कप जीतने वाली टीम इंडिया के खिलाड़ी ने फैन का मोबाइल फेंका

  • रविवार, 15 जनवरी 2017
  • +
In Ranji Trophy Final, Gujarat's RP Singh Loses Cool With Fan On Boundary Line

यहां इंसान जानवरों के पिंजरे में है रहने को मजबूर....

  • रविवार, 15 जनवरी 2017
  • +
people in this city lives in animal cage

Bigg Boss : बिग बॉस के स्टेज पर एकसाथ नाचे सलमान और गोविंदा, जमकर की मस्ती

  • रविवार, 15 जनवरी 2017
  • +
salman and govinda dance together at bigg boss stage

23 साल बाद टीवी पर हो रही है 'चंद्रकांता' की वापसी, बोल्ड लुक में नजर आएंगी नई राजकुमारी

  • रविवार, 15 जनवरी 2017
  • +
chandrakanta serial will be back on television

जबर ख़बर

500 दुनिया की सबसे मोटी 500 किलो की महिला के लिए बनेगा मुंबई में स्पेशल हॉस्पिटल

Read More

सोशल मीडिया Vs सेना

आर्मी चीफ बोले, जवानों ने सोशल मीडिया पर शिकायत की तो होगी सजा

Proper channels in place to air grievances, says General Bipin Rawat on the occasion of Army Day

Most Read

सचिवों के काम से नाराज हैं पीएम मोदी, बीच में ही प्रजेंटेशन छोड़ चल दिए

upset prime minister Narendra Modi walks out of presentation
  • शनिवार, 14 जनवरी 2017
  • +

ओम पुरी की मौत की जांच में आया नया मोड़, मुंबई क्राइम ब्रांच ने भी शुरू की जांच

turning point in the investigation OF Om Puri's death
  • शुक्रवार, 13 जनवरी 2017
  • +

VIDEO: तेज बहादुर के बाद अब वायुसेना और CRPF जवान ने बयां किया दर्द

Air Force and CRPF JAWAN'S viral video
  • गुरुवार, 12 जनवरी 2017
  • +

अमर उजाला पोल: 53.78% बोले- खादी कैलेंडर में गांधी की जगह मोदी की फोटो लगाना गलत

Amar ujala Poll: Reader dislikes govt decision of removing gandhi from Khadi Promotion ads
  • रविवार, 15 जनवरी 2017
  • +

बीएसएफ जवान तेज बहादुर की शिकायत को गृह मंत्रालय ने किया खारिज

Tej Bahadur's complaint was dismissed by the Home Office
  • शुक्रवार, 13 जनवरी 2017
  • +

सेना की सभी यूनिटों को मिलेगा फ्रोजन चिकनः पर्रिकर

Have ordered frozen chicken for all units of Army: Manohar Parrikar
  • शुक्रवार, 13 जनवरी 2017
  • +
LIVE
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top
तीन घंटे चार्जिंग पर 120 किमी जाएगी इलेक्ट्रिक कार्गो वैन

तीन घंटे चार्जिंग पर 120 किमी जाएगी इलेक्ट्रिक कार्गो वैन

इस शख्स ने ऐसी जगह किया अपने प्यार का इजहार, देखकर हैरान हो जाएंगे आप

इस शख्स ने ऐसी जगह किया अपने प्यार का इजहार, देखकर हैरान हो जाएंगे आप

Bigg Boss : नितिभा होगी घर से बाहर, मनवीर के साथ बढ़ रही थीं नजदीकियां

Bigg Boss : नितिभा होगी घर से बाहर, मनवीर के साथ बढ़ रही थीं नजदीकियां

लाइव टीवी शो में स्वामी ओम के साथ मारपीट, महिला को कही गंदी बातें

लाइव टीवी शो में स्वामी ओम के साथ मारपीट, महिला को कही गंदी बातें

﻿

Live Score:

IND221/4

IND v ENG

Full Card