खबरें फटाफट: आज की 5 बड़ी खबरें, सिर्फ एक क्लिक में पढ़े

+बाद में पढ़ें

टीम डिजिटल/अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली

Updated Thu, 12 Jan 2017 07:44 AM IST
5 biggest news of 12th january in just one click

#. पहली प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस में ट्रंप ने कहा- मैं सबसे ज्यादा नौकरी पैदा करने वाला शख्स बनूंगा

#. तिरंगा डोरमेट बेचने पर माफी मांगे अमेजन, वरना नहीं देंगे वीजा: सुषमा

#. गठबंधन के लिए कांग्रेस की ओर बढ़ रहे अखिलेश, कभी भी हो सकती है घोषणा

#. पहाड़ो में ठंड ने तोड़ा रिकॉर्ड, ठिठुरा उत्तर भारत

#. सितंबर तक खत्म होगा नोटबंदी का असर: वर्ल्ड बैंक

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

morning news big news

एम्प्लॉ‍यबिलिटी टेस्ट Sponsored By

नौकरी के लिए इंजीनियरिंग के छात्रों को देना पड़ सकता है एम्प्लॉ‍यबिलिटी टेस्ट

Exit test might be mandatory for engineering students to determine employability

Most Viewed

﻿