खबरें फटाफट: आज की 5 बड़ी खबरें, सिर्फ एक क्लिक में पढ़े

+बाद में पढ़ें

टीम डिजिटल/अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली

Updated Wed, 11 Jan 2017 08:29 AM IST
5 biggest news of 11th january in just one click

#. चार बम धमाकों से दहला अफगानिस्तान, 56 की मौत, UAE के राजदूत भी घायल

#. EC ने चेताया, आदर्श आचार संहिता के उल्लंघन पर होगी सख्त कार्रवाई

#. चीन की मदद से समुद्र में भारत के लिए मुश्किल खड़ी कर सकता है पाक

#. अमेरिकी अखबार ने पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी के नोटबंदी के फैसले को बताया 'अत्याचारी'

#. EC के नोटिस पर बोले साक्षी- उन्हें अंग्रेजी नहीं आती

﻿