अब तक 3,300 करोड़ काला धन मिला, 92 करोड़ नए नोट भी जब्त

एजेंसी/ नई दिल्ली

Updated Thu, 22 Dec 2016 04:25 AM IST
3,300 crore black money received so far, 92 million new notes seized

फाइल फोटो

नोटबंदी के बाद आयकर विभाग ने कालेधन वालों के खिलाफ देशव्यापी मुहिम चलाते हुए अब तक 3,300 करोड़ रुपये से अधिक की अघोषित संपत्ति जब्त की है जबकि 92 करोड़ रुपये नए नोट भी पकड़े हैं।
 
आधिकारिक सूत्रों ने बताया कि आयकर अधिकारियों ने अब तक 734 ठिकानों पर सर्वे, पूछताछ एवं तलाशी अभियान चलाया जबकि विभाग की ओर से कर चोरी करने वालों और हवाला जैसे अवैध कारोबार करने वाले लोगों को लगभग 3200 नोटिस जारी किए। विभाग ने इस अवधि तक 500 करोड़ रुपये की ज्वेलरी बरामद की और 92 करोड़ रुपये के नए नोट (जिनमें से ज्यादातर 2000 रुपये के नोट थे) जब्त किए।

विभाग ने सीबीआई और प्रवर्तन निदेशालय जैसी सहायक एजेंसियों की मदद से आर्थिक अपराध के 220 मामले दर्ज किए।  
﻿