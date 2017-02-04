बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
सुप्रीम कोर्ट से महिला ने 23 सप्ताह का गर्भ गिराने की इजाजत मांगी
मुंबई की एक महिला की ओर से 23 सप्ताह का गर्भ गिराने की इजाजत मांगने की याचिका पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने महाराष्ट्र सरकार को नोटिस जारी किया है। शीर्ष अदालत ने साथ ही एक अस्पताल को मेडिकल बोर्ड का गठन कर महिला की जांच करने के लिए कहा है।
इस महिला ने अपनी याचिका में कहा है कि उसके पेट में पल रहे बच्चे की दोनों किडनियां नहीं है, लिहाजा उसे गर्भपात की इजाजत दी जाए। उसका कहना है कि जन्म के बाद बच्चे को डायलिसिस पर रखना होगा और उसका बचना मुश्किल है।
मालूम हो कि नियम के मुताबिक, 20 हफ्ते तक के गर्भ को गिराने की इजाजत है। हालांकि विशेष परिस्थितियों में 20 हफ्ते के बाद भी गर्भ गिराने की इजाजत दी जाती है। एक-दो मामलों में सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने पूर्व में 20 हफ्ते से अधिक के गर्भ को भी गिराने की इजाजत दी है।
