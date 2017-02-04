आपका शहर Close

सुप्रीम कोर्ट से महिला ने 23 सप्ताह का गर्भ गिराने की इजाजत मांगी 

ब्यूरो/ अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली

Updated Sat, 04 Feb 2017 06:13 AM IST
23 week old fetus Abortion call with SC

Supreme Court hearing on SaturdayPC: Getty Images

मुंबई की एक महिला की ओर से 23 सप्ताह का गर्भ गिराने की इजाजत मांगने की याचिका पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने महाराष्ट्र सरकार को नोटिस जारी किया है। शीर्ष अदालत ने साथ ही एक अस्पताल को मेडिकल बोर्ड का गठन कर महिला की जांच करने के लिए कहा है।
इस महिला ने अपनी याचिका में कहा है कि उसके पेट में पल रहे बच्चे की दोनों किडनियां नहीं है, लिहाजा उसे गर्भपात की इजाजत दी जाए। उसका कहना है कि जन्म के बाद बच्चे को डायलिसिस पर रखना होगा और उसका बचना मुश्किल है।

मालूम हो कि नियम के मुताबिक, 20 हफ्ते तक के गर्भ को गिराने की इजाजत है। हालांकि विशेष परिस्थितियों में 20 हफ्ते के बाद भी गर्भ गिराने की इजाजत दी जाती है। एक-दो मामलों में सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने पूर्व में 20 हफ्ते से अधिक के गर्भ को भी गिराने की इजाजत दी है।
