आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

पठानकोट अटैक: एयरबेस की सिक्योरिटी में था लूपहोल, IAF ने एयरबेस कमांडर को किया बर्खास्त

amarujala.com- Presented by: श्रवण शुक्ला

Updated Tue, 20 Jun 2017 07:04 PM IST
+बाद में पढ़ें
2016 Pathankot terror attack: Airbase commander sacked after IAF report exposes security holes

पठान कोट हमलाPC: PTI

देश को हतप्रभ कर देने वाले पठानकोट एयरबेस हमले पर बड़ी खबर आ रही है। इस मामले में जांच के बाद एयरबेस के कमांडर को बर्खास्त कर दिया गया है। सूत्रों का कहना है कि जिस समय पठानकोट एयरबेस पर आतंकी हमला हुआ था, उस समय एयरबेस की सुरक्षा में कई चूके हुई थी। यही नहीं, एयरबेस की सुरक्षा व्यवस्था बेहद ढीली थी।
इंडियन एयरफोर्स ने अपनी जांच के बाद एयरबेस कमांडर एयर कोमोडोर जे.एस. धमून को बर्खास्त कर दिया है। कमोडोर पर ये कार्रवाई पीएम मोदी के उस बयान के अनुरूप है, जिसमें मोदी ने कहा था कि सुरक्षा में चूक के दोषियों को बख्शा नहीं जाएगा।

इंडिया टुडे की खबर के मुताबिक  इंडियन एयरफोर्स की जांच में पता चला है कि एयरबेस की सुरक्षा में कई स्तरों पर खामियां थी। यही नहीं, जिन गरुड कमांडोज के पास सुरक्षा और एंटी टेररिज्म ऑपरेशन की जिम्मेदारी थी, वो हमले का जबाव देने के लिए पूरी तरह से तैयार ही नहीं थे। 

गौरतलब है कि 2 जनवरी 2016 को पठानकोट एयरबेस पर 4 आतंकियों के ग्रुप ने भारी हथियारों से लैस होकर हमला किया था। इस हमले में आतंकियों को काफी मशक्कत के बाद ढेर किया जा सकता था। उन्हें रोकने की कोशिश में 3 जवान भी शहीद हुए थे। इस हमले के बाद भारत-पाक संबंधों में बेहद कड़वाहट आ गई थी। इसकी जांच के लिए पाक टीम भी पठानकोट पहुंची थी।
सम्बंधित खबरें :
  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

pathankot terror attack airbase commander iaf report security holes More ...

स्पॉटलाइट

तनाव से अक्सर रहते हैं परेशान तो दूर करने के लिए अपनाएं ये आसान तरीके

  • मंगलवार, 20 जून 2017
  • +
If stress often troubles you, then use these tricks to overcome it

अब 10वीं में गणित बन सकता है 'ऑप्शनल विषय'!

  • मंगलवार, 20 जून 2017
  • +
bombay court says that Maths to be optional in class 10

हाई ब्लड प्रेशर की बीमारी से हैं परेशान तो करें ये आसन, चंद दिनों में होगा असर

  • मंगलवार, 20 जून 2017
  • +
If high blood pressure troubles you then do this easy yoga to get rid of this problem

जाह्नवी की शादी को लेकर श्रीदेवी ने कही दिल की बात, बेटी को पसंद नहीं आएगी

  • मंगलवार, 20 जून 2017
  • +
like all parents sridevi would be happier to see jhanvi married than act in bollywood

चेहरा निखारने के साथ सांस की बदबू भी दूर करता है ये पानी

  • मंगलवार, 20 जून 2017
  • +
Know how salty water enhances the beauty of your face

जबर ख़बर

कमजोर नहीं दमदार उम्‍मीदवार हैं रामनाथ कोविंद, ये 5 खूबियां बनाती हैं सबसे खास
Read More

पाकिस्तान की जीत पर नारे

मध्य प्रदेश: भारत की हार पर पाकिस्तान जिंदाबाद के नारे लगे, 15 गिरफ्तार

mp fifteen arrested in burhanpur for raising pro-pak slogans

Most Read

सीएम योगी को गोली मारने पर एक करोड़ का रखा इनाम

Offensive post released by SP leader and his friends on Facebook
  • रविवार, 11 जून 2017
  • +

इज्जत पर EC आक्रामक, बोला- सवाल उठाने वालों को सबक सिखाना जरूरी

Election commission of India asked to modi government for contempt power for its image
  • सोमवार, 12 जून 2017
  • +

सीएम बनने के बाद पीएम से तीसरी बार मिले योगी

uttar pradesh cm yogi adityanath meets pm modi on lok kalayan marg
  • सोमवार, 12 जून 2017
  • +

राजनाथ, जेटली-नायडू की तिगड़ी तलाशेगी देश के अगले राष्ट्रपति का नाम

amit shah constitutes 3 member committee for presidential election
  • सोमवार, 12 जून 2017
  • +

भारतीय बुलेट ट्रेन में होंगे स्पेशल टॉयलेट और क्या होगा खास

Railway: bullet trains to have New toilet system with urinals, separate washrooms for men, women
  • रविवार, 11 जून 2017
  • +

NEET 2017 पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट का आदेश- 26 जून से पहले CBSE जारी करे रिजल्ट

Supreme Court stays Madras High Court interim order restraining publication of results of NEET 2017
  • सोमवार, 12 जून 2017
  • +
Live-TV
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top
दार्जिलिंग हिंसा: GJM मार्च के दौरान बोले गुरुंग, पुलिस ने रोका तो खड़ी करेंगे बड़ी मुश्किल

दार्जिलिंग हिंसा: GJM मार्च के दौरान बोले गुरुंग, पुलिस ने रोका तो खड़ी करेंगे बड़ी मुश्किल

दार्जिलिंग: GJM के प्रदर्शन से मुसीबत में टूरिस्ट, टॉय ट्रेन सेवा ठप

दार्जिलिंग: GJM के प्रदर्शन से मुसीबत में टूरिस्ट, टॉय ट्रेन सेवा ठप

राष्ट्रपति चुनावः इन 4 चेहरों में से कोई हो सकता है विपक्ष का उम्‍मीदवार

राष्ट्रपति चुनावः इन 4 चेहरों में से कोई हो सकता है विपक्ष का उम्‍मीदवार

उम्‍मीदवार की घोषणा के बाद जान लीजिए अंकों के समीकरण में भाजपा कितनी मजबूत

उम्‍मीदवार की घोषणा के बाद जान लीजिए अंकों के समीकरण में भाजपा कितनी मजबूत