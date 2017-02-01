आपका शहर Close

मणिपुर में उग्रवादी हमला, 2 पुलिसकर्मियों की मौत

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली

Updated Wed, 01 Feb 2017 08:56 PM IST
2 poliocemen killed in ambush
मणिपुर में पेट्रोलिंग के दौरान उग्रवादियों द्वारा घात लगाकर किये गए हमले में दो पुलिसकर्मियों की मौत हो गई। उग्रवादियों ने हमला चंदेल जिला में दो अलग-अलग स्थानों पर किया जिसमें दो पुलिसकर्मियों समेत आठ अन्य घायल हो गए। 
पुलिस अधिकारी का कहना है कि, पहला हमला मोरेह शहर से कोई 21 किलोमीटर दूर लोकचाओ के पास हुआ। हमले में एक पुलिसकर्मी ने मौके पर ही दम तोड़ दिया जबकि सात अन्य बुरी तरह से घायल हो गए। गंभीर रूप से घायल एक पुलिस जवान ने बाद में दम तोड़ दिया। 

हमला तब हुआ जब पुलिसकर्मा तेंगनुपाल की ओर जा रहे थे। जहां जल्द ही मुख्यमंत्री ओकराम इबोबी सिंह नए बने जिले के उद्घाटन के लिए आने वाले है। यह जिला नागा बाहुल्य जिला चंदेल से अलग करके बनाया गया है। 

दोनों श्‍ाहीद पुलिसकर्मियों की पहचान मोहमद आयूब खान और नगरी मररिंग के रूप में हुई है।
