असम: आतंकी हमले में असम राइफल के दो जवान शहीद, दो आतंकी मारे गए
Updated Mon, 23 Jan 2017 12:23 AM IST
गणतंत्र दिवस से कुछ दिन पहले रविवार को असम के तिंसुकिया जिले में आतंकियों ने घात लगाकर असम राइफल के वाहन पर हमला कर दिया। इस हमले में दो सुरक्षा जवान शहीद हो गए जबकि तीन अन्य घायल हो गए। इसके बाद जवाबी कार्रवाई में दो आतंकियों को भी मार गिराया गया।
एक रक्षा प्रवक्ता के अनुसार, आतंकियों ने राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग-53 के बाराबस्ती में असम राइफल के वाहन पर कई ग्रेनेड फेंककर हमला किया जिसमें मौके पर ही दो जवान शहीद हो गए और तीन अन्य घायल हो गए। इसके बाद असम राइफल्स की जवाबी कार्रवाई में दो आतंकियों को मार गिराया गया। अब भारत-म्यांमार सीमा पर हेलीकॉप्टर से आतंकियों की तलाश की जा रही है।
