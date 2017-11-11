बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
5 साल तक डॉक्यूमेंट्स में बदलाव करा सकेंगे 10वीं और 12वीं के छात्र
Updated Sat, 11 Nov 2017 12:57 AM IST
CBSE
केंद्रीय माध्यमिक शिक्षा बोर्ड (
सीबीएसई
) ने दसवीं व बारहवीं के विद्यार्थियों को बड़ी राहत दी है। अब छात्र अपने शैक्षणिक दस्तावेज में पांच साल तक बदलाव करा सकेंगे। अभी तक यह समयसीमा एक वर्ष थी।
CBSE बोर्ड से प्राइवेट 10वीं एवं 12 के लिए आवेदन पत्र जारी
सीबीएसई ने इसे बढ़ा दिया है। वर्ष 2015 व उसके बाद पास होने वाले विद्यार्थियों को इसका लाभ मिल सकेगा। वर्ष 2015 में दस्तावेज में परिवर्तन कराने की सुविधा को एक साल की समयसीमा में बांधा गया था।
सीबीएसई के परीक्षा नियंत्रक केके चौधरी के अनुसार, विद्यार्थी अपने शैक्षणिक दस्तावेज में अपना विवरण परीक्षा रिजल्ट की घोषणा से लेकर पांच साल की अवधि तक बदलवा सकेंगे। पांच साल के बाद सुधार का आवेदन स्वीकार नहीं किया जाएगा।
CBSE कक्षा नौवीं में इस सत्र से ये वोकेशनल विषय जोड़े जाएंगे
सीबीएसई ने वर्ष 2015 जून में जन्मतिथि, छात्र के नाम, माता-पिता के नाम में सुधार के लिए एक साल की समयसीमा तय की थी। अब बोर्ड ने इसी सर्कुलर को संशोधित किया है। नई व्यवस्था क्षेत्रीय कार्यालय या मुख्यालय में विचाराधीन मामलों, नए मामलों और आने वाले नतीजों के लिए भी लागू होगी।
बोर्ड की ओर से इस संबंध में सूचना सभी क्षेत्रीय अधिकारियों को दे दी गई है।
