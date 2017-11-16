Download App
आपका शहर Close

​पत्नी ने जब पति से कहा नाश्ता बना दो...

amarujala.com- Presented by: मंजू ममगाईं

Updated Thu, 16 Nov 2017 09:43 AM IST
+बाद में पढ़ें
when wife asked from husband to cook food

जोक्स

सुबह सुबह पत्नी ने कहा- सुनो, नाश्ता बना दो। पति उठा और बाहर जाने लगा.......
पत्नी- अरे, कहां चल दिये?

पति- अपने वकील के पास, मुझे तुमसे तलाक लेना है।

पति वकील के घर गया और कुछ देर बाद वापस आकर नाश्ता बनाने लगा।

पत्नी- अरे, ये क्या कर रहे हो?

पति- मैं वकील के घर गया था,वहां उसे बर्तन मांजते हुए देखा।  

 
सम्बंधित खबरें :

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Latest Funny Jokes in Hindi related to Hindi Chutkule, Husband Wife Jokes, Whatsapp Jokes, Chutkule in Hindi, Hindi Funny Jokes and Love SMS etc. Stay updated with us for all latest jokes in Hindi.

Comments

Browse By Tags

jokes husband wife joke

स्पॉटलाइट

42 बसों से बना दिया ऐसा बंकर, न्यूक्लियर अटैक तक झेलने की है पावर

  • गुरुवार, 16 नवंबर 2017
  • +
man made a bunker with school bus which has power to stand after nuclear attack also

'इत्तेफाक' से रॉयल लुक में दिखे सिद्धार्थ मल्होत्रा, पहले नहीं देखा होगा ऐसे

  • गुरुवार, 16 नवंबर 2017
  • +
Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra royal photo shoot for Elle magazine

IIT भुवनेश्वर में इन पदों पर निकली नौकरी, जल्द करें आवेदन

  • बुधवार, 15 नवंबर 2017
  • +
vacancy in iit bhubaneswar for research fellow

इस गांव में पसरा है एक मेमने का खौफ, शाम ढलते ही घरों में दुबक जाते हैं लोग

  • बुधवार, 15 नवंबर 2017
  • +
villagers living with fear of a lamb

तस्वीर में मौजूद ये बच्चे आज बन चुके हैं बॉलीवुड स्टार्स, इन्हें पहचान सकते हैं आप?

  • मंगलवार, 14 नवंबर 2017
  • +
Arjun Kapoor Shares Cute Childhood Picture With Siblings And Friends On children's day

जबर ख़बर

आर्मी चीफ बिपिन रावत बोले- जंग का तरीका बदला, बॉर्डर पर चलानी होंगी बख्तरबंद गाड़ियां
Read More

आज का मुद्दा
Powered By
Comio Mobile

PoK पर फारूक के बिगड़े बोल, 70 साल में तय नहीं कर पाए अब कहते हैं ये हमारा हिस्सा है

Farooq Abdullah give reaction on POK
Comio Mobile

Most Read

महिलायें बच्चों को तेज आवाज में डांटती है क्योंकि

husband wife funny hindi joke
  • गुरुवार, 16 नवंबर 2017
  • +

पति ने पत्नी से पूछा- शादी से पहले तुम्हारे कितने ब्वॉयफ्रेंड थे..

joke of the day husband and wife talk about boyfriend
  • बुधवार, 15 नवंबर 2017
  • +

वादा कर बीरबल कि तेरी शादी होगी तो तेरी बीवी को पहले मैं kiss करूंगा

akbar birbal joke of the day
  • बुधवार, 15 नवंबर 2017
  • +

अकबर ने बीरबल से जब पूछे ये तीन सवाल

Akbar Birbal jokes
  • बुधवार, 15 नवंबर 2017
  • +

एक पत्नी के सुविचार

wife husband joke
  • बुधवार, 15 नवंबर 2017
  • +

जब टीचर ने बच्चे के सवाल का दिया जवाब तो..

Teacher and student related jokes
  • गुरुवार, 16 नवंबर 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!