जब टीचर ने बच्चे के सवाल का दिया जवाब तो..
Updated Thu, 16 Nov 2017 09:30 AM IST
जोक्स
टीचर - तुम किस लिए कॉलेज आते हो?
छात्र - विद्या के लिए सर..
टीचर - तो आज तुम सो क्यों रहे हो?
छात्र- आज विद्या नहीं आई है सर..
