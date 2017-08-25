Download App
kavya kavya

टीचर और बबलू

amarujala.com, presented by : शिप्रा सक्सेना

Updated Fri, 25 Aug 2017 04:46 PM IST
Teacher and student jokes in hindi

जोक्स

मास्टर – कल स्कूल क्यों नहीं आए?
बबलू – गर्लफ्रेंड से मिलने गया था

मास्टर – किस लिए ?
बबलू – हां सर

मास्टर – मैंने पूछा किस लिए?
बबलू – लिए सर बहुत लिए
