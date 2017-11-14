Download App
आपका शहर Close
ChildrensDay ChildrensDay

कुछ नियम, जो न्यूटन भी न बता पाए…

amarujala.com, Presented by: राजेश सैनी

Updated Tue, 14 Nov 2017 06:43 PM IST
+बाद में पढ़ें
Some rules which Newton could not never find

demo

कुछ नियम, जो न्यूटन भी न बता पाए…!

नियम 1

अगर ब्रेड आपके हाथ से छूट जाये तो जमीन पर उसी तरफ से गिरेगा जिस तरफ मक्खन लगा हो !

नियम 2
जब आपके हाथ ग्रीस या आटे से पूरी तरह सन चुके होंगे, तभी आपकी नाक में खुजली शुरू हो जाएगी !

नियम 3
टेलीफोन का नियम, जब भी आप कोई रॉन्ग नम्बर डायल करेंगे, वह एन्गेज कभी नहीं मिलेगा।

नियम 4
whats app पर जब कोई मैसेज गलत ग्रुप में पोस्ट हो जाये उस वक्त नेट सबसे तेज चलता है…
आपकी लाख कोशिश के बावजूद वह पलक झपकते ही पहुंच जाता है… और सही पोस्ट पर पहले 2 – 3 मिनट तक डमरू घूमता रहता है… उसके बाद ही मैसेज पहुंच पाता है !

नियम 5
यदि आप एक लाइन में भीड़ देखकर किसी दूसरी लाइन में चले जाएं, तो वह लाइन तेज़ गति से आगे बढ़ने लगेगी, जिसमें आप पहले खड़े थे !

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Latest Funny Jokes in Hindi related to Hindi Chutkule, Husband Wife Jokes, Whatsapp Jokes, Chutkule in Hindi, Hindi Funny Jokes and Love SMS etc. Stay updated with us for all latest jokes in Hindi.

Comments

Browse By Tags

newton rules funy jokes jocks

स्पॉटलाइट

तस्वीर में मौजूद ये बच्चे आज बन चुके हैं बॉलीवुड स्टार्स, इन्हें पहचान सकते हैं आप?

  • मंगलवार, 14 नवंबर 2017
  • +
Arjun Kapoor Shares Cute Childhood Picture With Siblings And Friends On children's day

इस फिल्म के लिए शाहरुख खान को करना पड़ा था कॉम्प्रोमाइज, पहली बार हिरोइन को किया किस

  • सोमवार, 13 नवंबर 2017
  • +
Five Unknown Facts About Shah Rukh Khan Starrer Film Jab Tak Hai Jaan

'गोलमाल अगेन' ने लगाई ट्रिपल सेंचुरी, कमाई 300 करोड़ के पार, तोड़ डाले 5 रिकॉर्ड्स

  • मंगलवार, 14 नवंबर 2017
  • +
Golmaal Again Makes Five Records With Box Office Collection Crossing 300 crore mark worldwide

हनीमून से लौटकर समांथा और चैतन्य ने दी दूसरी रिसेप्शन पार्टी, देखिये तस्वीरें

  • सोमवार, 13 नवंबर 2017
  • +
Photos Of Samantha Ruth Prabhu And Naga Chaitanya Wedding Reception At Hyderabad

रणवीर के पैरेंट्स के सामने साड़ी नहीं संभाल पाईं दीपिका, होटल में सबके सामने सरक गई

  • सोमवार, 13 नवंबर 2017
  • +
Deepika DINED With Ranveer PARENTS For A Special REASON

जबर ख़बर

'2028 तक जापान को पीछे छोड़कर दुनिया की तीसरी सबसे बड़ी अर्थव्यवस्था बनेगा भारत'
Read More

आज का मुद्दा
Powered By
Comio Mobile

भारत-पाक पर बातचीत शुरू करने के लिए दबाव डाल रहा अमेरिका : रिपोर्ट

US pressures to start talks on India-Pakistan: Report
Comio Mobile

Most Read

बेटा -: पापा आप CA कैसे बने ??

jokes by arvind
  • मंगलवार, 14 नवंबर 2017
  • +

लड़की लड़के से...

jokes on match score
  • सोमवार, 13 नवंबर 2017
  • +

पिंड दी सरदारनी अपने सरदार नू :

joke by arvind
  • मंगलवार, 14 नवंबर 2017
  • +

एक होनहार महिला पहली बार स्कूटी चलाकर पेट्रोल पम्प पर गई…

joke of women on petrol pump
  • गुरुवार, 9 नवंबर 2017
  • +

पप्पू का शिक्षक-प्रेम!

Hindi Jokes On Teachers
  • सोमवार, 13 नवंबर 2017
  • +

रात को तुम सपने में मुझे..

Husband Wife joke on Dream
  • सोमवार, 13 नवंबर 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!