वफादार तो वो लोग है जिन्होंने इस बार बीजेपी को वोट भी दिया
वफादार तो वो लोग है जिन्होंने इस बार बीजेपी को वोट भी दिया और एंटी रोमियो स्क्वाड के डंडे भी चुप चाप खा रहे है
