पुलिस ट्रेनिंग के दौरान

vinod shukla

vinod shukla

Updated Fri, 10 Nov 2017 11:28 AM IST
पुलिस ट्रेनिंग के दौरान , अफसर ने पूछा : ‘ये हाथ में क्या है ?’

सुरेश : “सर , बन्दूक है …!”

अफसर : “ये बन्दूक नहीं ! तुम्हारी इज़्ज़त है , शान है , ये तुम्हारी माँ है माँ . !!”

फिर अफसर ने दूसरे सिपाही रमेश से पूछा : “ये हाथ में क्या है ?”

रमेश : “सर , ये सुरेश की माँ है , उसकी इज़्ज़त है , उसकी शान है और हमारी मौसी है मौसी ..!

सर बेहोश

