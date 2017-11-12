Download App
आपका शहर Close
assembly elections assembly elections

मोबाइल की लत

vinod shukla

vinod shukla

Updated Sun, 12 Nov 2017 12:33 PM IST
+बाद में पढ़ें
jokes on mobile

पति : अरे कहा जा रही हो तुम ?

पत्नी : दिखता नही क्या ? नहाने जा रही हूं !

पति : अरे!! पर मोबाईल लेकर ?

पत्नी: फिर बालटी भरने तक क्या करूँ ?????…

पति : :-O :-O

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Latest Funny Jokes in Hindi related to Hindi Chutkule, Husband Wife Jokes, Whatsapp Jokes, Chutkule in Hindi, Hindi Funny Jokes and Love SMS etc. Stay updated with us for all latest jokes in Hindi.

Comments

Browse By Tags

स्पॉटलाइट

सपना चौधरी के दूसरे आइटम सॉन्ग 'टैटू' का टीजर रिलीज, बार गर्ल बनकर लगाए जोरदार ठुमके, देखिये वीडियो

  • रविवार, 12 नवंबर 2017
  • +
Watch Sapna Chaudhary Second Item Song Tattoo For Film Action Queen Madhubala

अंतरिक्ष में गूंजती हैं ऐसी भयानक आवाजें, सुनकर कानों पर नहीं होगा यकीन

  • रविवार, 12 नवंबर 2017
  • +
space horrible sounds nasa releases audio

जिनकी हथेली पर होते हैं ये 4 निशान, जीवन में कभी नहीं होते निराश

  • रविवार, 12 नवंबर 2017
  • +
according to samudrik shastra these four sign in palm are lucky

वास्तु टिप्स: घर के मुख्य दरवाजे पर कभी नहीं होनी चाहिए ये 4 चीजें

  • रविवार, 12 नवंबर 2017
  • +
never put these 4 things in front of your main door

टीवी की 'दहलीज' पर पहुंची एक्ट्रेस का नया लुक बेहद बोल्ड, स्‍विम सूट में आईं नजर

  • रविवार, 12 नवंबर 2017
  • +
Television actress Tridha Choudhury swimsuit picture goes viral on Internet

जबर ख़बर

GST: रोजमर्रा की 200 से ज्यादा चीजें सस्ती, सरकार को होगा 20 हजार करोड़ का नुकसान
Read More

आज का मुद्दा
Powered By
Comio Mobile

फारूख अब्दुल्ला का वि‌वादित बयान, कहा- पाक का हिस्सा है PoK और उसका ही रहेगा

Farooq Abdullah says PoK belongs to paksitan must include neighbour for peace
Comio Mobile

Most Read

रेलवे स्टेशन पर…

jokes on husband and wife
  • रविवार, 12 नवंबर 2017
  • +

पड़ोसन के 24 साल तक कोई औलाद नहीं हुई...

two women neighbours talk each other joke
  • शुक्रवार, 10 नवंबर 2017
  • +

एक होनहार महिला पहली बार स्कूटी चलाकर पेट्रोल पम्प पर गई…

joke of women on petrol pump
  • गुरुवार, 9 नवंबर 2017
  • +

एक औरत जब गुस्सा हो जाती है तो

jokes on wife
  • शनिवार, 11 नवंबर 2017
  • +

हकीम ने मरीज़ की दोनों टाँगे काट दी

doctor and Patient talk joke
  • शनिवार, 11 नवंबर 2017
  • +

एक महिला फल वाले से अंग्रेजी में फल मांग रही थी

abhishek jokes 3
  • शनिवार, 11 नवंबर 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!