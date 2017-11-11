Download App
कल रात पार्टी में कुछ ज्यादा ही पी लिया...

Updated Sat, 11 Nov 2017 11:40 PM IST
joke sharukh four

awe

 कल रात पार्टी में कुछ ज्यादा ही पी लिया। चढ़ गई ससुरी।
फिर एक जिम्मेदार नागरिक का फर्ज निभाते हुए मैंने खुद ड्राइव नहीं किया। ओला बुलाकर पार्टी से निकल गया।
बाद में दोस्तों का फोन आया- साले तू गया कहां???             
             *पार्टी तो तेरे घर पर ही चल रही है।*
😜😜😜😀😀😀😀

